HMG Strategy Shatters Silicon Valley CIO Leadership Summit Attendance Record

08/27/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders, has smashed its previous attendance record for its 2019 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit.

The summit, which is taking place on August 29 at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, CA, brings together the industry’s top CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, venture capitalists, technology leaders and search industry executives who will share recommendations for technology executives to collaborate with the CEO and the Board of Directors to develop customer-focused business models, craft successful digital strategies and enable their companies to gain a competitive edge.

“Savvy CIOs and technology executives recognize the critical role that technology plays in transforming the enterprise in the face of industry disruption,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We are delighted that so many technology leaders recognize the value of HMG Strategy’s Executive Leadership Summits and that both repeat and first-time attendees continue to flock to our events.”

The Silicon Valley CIO Summit will open with two HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talks, beginning with Sangy Vatsa, EVP & CIO at Comerica Bank, who will describe how he and his team are making digital transformation timely and real for all stakeholders.

Vatsa’s presentation will be followed by Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO at Nutanix, who will share why it’s so critical for CIOs and technology leaders to have a strong team of specialists in today’s hybrid cloud environment in order to help their companies thrive.

Other top-tier presenters at the summit will include:

  • Paul Chapman, CIO, Box
  • Bev Crair, VP, Product Development and Quality, Data Center Group, Lenovo
  • Beth Devin, Head Innovation Network, Citi Ventures
  • Anil Earla, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Stealth AI
  • Joseph Eckroth, SVP & CIO, TE Information Systems
  • Mark Egan, Partner, StrataFusion
  • Al Ghous, VP, CSO/Head of Security, ServiceMax
  • Ken Grady, CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories
  • Nikhil Gupta, VP Strategy, Cloud Security, Sophos
  • Kevin Haskew, SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor
  • Chris Jacquet, VP, Chief Information Security Officer, Hitachi Vantara
  • Shadaab Kanwal, Managing Director, Digital Analytics and Innovation, Charles Schwab
  • Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search
  • David Morris, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Group, The HSG
  • Sridhar Nallani, SVP Technology, Gap Inc.
  • Brandon Nott, SVP, Product, UiPath
  • Steve Phillpott, CIO, Western Digital Corporation
  • Carrie Rasmussen, CIO, The Save Mart Companies
  • Nick Shevelyov, CIO, Silicon Valley Bank
  • Muddu Sudhakar, Investor and Entrepreneur, Stealth Mode Startup Company
  • Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and Chairman, Delphix

To learn more about the Silicon Valley CIO Summit and register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global community consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here

Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c0f73d0-5651-433d-b624-302bcf88c860

Primary Logo

2019 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Come join the top CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, venture capitalists and technology leaders who will discuss the innovative and courageous mindset needed by technology executives to partner with the CEO and the Board on business transformation strategies.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
