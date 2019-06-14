Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HMM Hyundai Merchant Marine : 'Hyundai Dubai' Rescued All Crew of Norwegian Tanker Involved in an Accident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 02:14am EDT

'Hyundai Dubai' Rescued All Crew of Norwegian tanker involved in an accident

On June 14, 2019. HMM (CEO Jae-hoon Bae) stated 'Hyundai Dubai' rescued all 23 crew

members of the Norwegian tanker 'Front Altair' which encountered an explosion accident in

the Strait of Hormuz, early Wednesday.

According to the 'Hyundai Dubai', the three rounds of explosion occurred at 06:40 a.m. and

the captain of the 'Front Altair' sent the distress signal with urgency to 'Hyundai Dubai', which

was passing nearby.

In response, 'Hyundai Dubai' safely rescued all 23 crew members, including the captain, at

07:54 a.m., 74 minutes after receiving the distress signal. END.

Disclaimer

HMM - Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 06:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:26aPERNOD RICARD : Adds Bourbon to Its Portfolio with Super Premium Brand Rabbit Hole
BU
02:25aAMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF NASDAQ-100 - B : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE EX UK DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - A : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN - A : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:24aFRONTIER IP : Exscientia partnership with GT Apeiron
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
2BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Asia stocks sag ahead of China data, Gulf attacks support oil
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About