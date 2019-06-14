HMM Hyundai Merchant Marine : 'Hyundai Dubai' Rescued All Crew of Norwegian Tanker Involved in an Accident

'Hyundai Dubai' Rescued All Crew of Norwegian tanker involved in an accident

On June 14, 2019. HMM (CEO Jae-hoon Bae) stated 'Hyundai Dubai' rescued all 23 crew

members of the Norwegian tanker 'Front Altair' which encountered an explosion accident in

the Strait of Hormuz, early Wednesday.

According to the 'Hyundai Dubai', the three rounds of explosion occurred at 06:40 a.m. and

the captain of the 'Front Altair' sent the distress signal with urgency to 'Hyundai Dubai', which

was passing nearby.

In response, 'Hyundai Dubai' safely rescued all 23 crew members, including the captain, at

07:54 a.m., 74 minutes after receiving the distress signal. END.