HMSHost : is looking to hire more than 60 friendly, engaging, and customer focused associates at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport

10/11/2019 | 10:56pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who:

HMSHost, a global restaurateur, is hiring more than 60 associate positions for restaurants in Austin Bergstrom International Airport including Jugo Juice, Parkside, 24 Diner, & Starbucks



What:

Hiring event for more than 60 associates including roles for Assistant Managers, Servers, Bartenders, Cooks, Host/Hostess, Baristas, Cashiers, Utility (Stock Clerk).



When:

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT, Monday October 14, 2019



Where:

Hyatt Place Hotel 9532 Spirit of Austin Ln, Austin, TX 78719
Parking at the Hyatt Place is gated, but all Event attendees will have their parking validated by the front desk



Details:

Candidates for Assistant Managers, Servers, Bartenders, Cooks, Host/Hostess, Baristas, Cashiers, Utility (Stock Clerk) are encouraged to attend this hiring and bring a resume and two forms of identification to the event for an immediate interview. All full-time HMSHost associates and their families are eligible to participate in a health, vision, and dental insurance program (see details below).

  • Benefits for Eligible Associates:
    - Medical, Dental, Vision
    - Paid Vacation
    - 401K
    - Free daily meals $11.00 allowance
    - Free daily parking after 1 time deposit of $10.00

About HMSHost
HMSHost, a global restaurateur, is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe and at more than 80 travel plazas in North America. The company has annual sales of nearly $3.5 billion and employs approximately 41,000 associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world's leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of sales of €4.7 billion in 2018, the group operates in 32 countries and employs over 60,000 people. It manages more than 4,000 stores in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit HMSHost.com for more information and connect with HMSHost on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact: Sean Matthews
Sean.Matthews@HMSHost.com
240-694-4290

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hmshost-is-looking-to-hire-more-than-60-friendly-engaging-and-customer-focused-associates-at-the-austin-bergstrom-international-airport-300937469.html

SOURCE HMSHost


© PRNewswire 2019
