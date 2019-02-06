Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

HMT UK Her Majesty Treasury : Changes to the Board of NS&I announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 04:35am EST

Technology and IT expert Jill Lucas has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of NS&I, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury announced today (6 February 2019).

Ms Lucas has had an extensive career in technology, most recently at Unilever leading a technology transformation to cloud computing. Before this she served as Chief Information Officer at both Towergate Insurance and Belron International.

Ms Lucas's three-year term began on 1 February 2019.

Ian Ackerley, NS&I's Chief Executive, said:

I am delighted to welcome Jill to the NS&I Board. We look forward to drawing on her longstanding experience in the technology sector in order for us to become a digital first organisation, which will continue to benefit our customers and the business.

John Glen, Economic Secretary, has also extended James Furse's term as a NS&I Non-Executive Director for a further year, up to 31 December 2019. Mr Furse is a Non-Executive Director of Ageas UK Insurance and prior to joining the NS&I board in January 2012, he was Managing Director of John Lewis Partnership financial services.

The current NS&I Board members are:

  • Ed Anderson - Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Board
  • Ian Ackerley - Chief Executive
  • Paul Henry - Director, Risk
  • Dax Harkins - Director, B2B
  • Jill Waters - Director, Retail
  • Urvashi Bhagat - Director, Finance
  • Matthew Smith - Director, Partnership
  • Sarah Tebbutt - Director, People and Strategy
  • Paul Habershon - Director, IT and Change
  • James Furse - Non-Executive Director
  • Sharmila Nebhrajani OBE - Non-Executive Director
  • Christopher Fisher- Non-Executive Director
  • Jill Lucas - Non-Executive Director
  • Mario Pisani - HM Treasury Representative

Further information

The appointments of Jill Lucas and James Furse as Non-Executive Directors were regulated by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

Jill Lucas and James Furse have confirmed that they have not engaged in any political activity in the past five years.

Non-Executive members of NS&I's Board ensure a sound strategy is in place to meet the organisation's remit of raising cost-effective debt financing for the government. They also act as an external source of advice, have oversight of risk control and ensure NS&I's links with its outsourcing partner, Atos, remain open and transparent.

NS&I is one of the largest savings organisations in the UK, offering a range of savings and investments to around 25 million customers who have invested over £135 billion. All products offer 100% capital security because NS&I is backed by HM Treasury.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 09:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12a'Best times over' for German industry as weak foreign demand sinks orders
RE
05:08aSouthest Asia stocks - Indonesia ends at more than 11-month high on GDP boost
RE
04:49aFranklin Templeton's bond chief says expects at least two Fed rate hikes in 2019
RE
04:42aSouth African business confidence index falls in January
RE
04:35aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Changes to the Board of NS&I announced
PU
04:23aAussie dollar goes down under as global slowdown forces RBA shift
RE
04:22aAussie dollar goes down under as global slowdown forces RBA shift
RE
04:10aBET EVERYTHING ON ELECTRIC : Inside Volkswagen's radical strategy shift
RE
03:47aAtlas Mara co-founder Bob Diamond steps down as chairman
RE
03:46aDollar settles near two-week highs on rate view; Aussie slumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
4BNP PARIBAS : French bank BNP Paribas cuts targets after weak end to 2018
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA BANK : Net Profit Falls 21%, Missing Forecasts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.