Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

HMT UK Her Majesty Treasury : Chief Secretary, Liz Truss toasts the flavour of success in Suffolk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 06:09am EST
  • the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, will visit Suffolk and Felixstowe businesses
  • this includes visits to Lallemand Yeast and Treatt, two companies specialising in food flavouring and ingredients production

At Lallemand Yeast, a world-leading manufacturer of yeast for food and drink products, the Chief Secretary will showcase the exporting success of food and manufacturing companies in the region. Liz Truss will also visit Mel Aviation and Treatt, a global ingredients manufacturer.

Latest figures show that exports from the East of England are rising, up by 8% in 2017 compared to the previous year, and worth £29 billion to the UK economy.

Suffolk businesses are driving strong economic performance across the region - the East of England has seen the largest fall in unemployment in 2018, and has the second highest employment rate across the UK.

This regional growth comes alongside positive economic news this month, with the UK currently having the joint highest employment rate on record.

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss said:

It's great to be in Suffolk today to meet businesses who are a vital part of the regional economy and to see UK businesses who are creating products that are in demand across the world.

We want this success to continue, with UK businesses having every opportunity to increase their trade, leading to more jobs and higher wages.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 11:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56aOPEC oil output drops further in February as Saudi over-delivers on cuts
RE
06:50aBERLIN : We've had no recent talks with Beijing on cybersecurity
RE
06:49aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Clarity on Article 24 of GATT welcome, says UFU
PU
06:44aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR INTE : EU and Overseas Countries and Territories boost cooperation at annual Forum with 44 million
PU
06:19aWORLD BANK : Bulgaria Emerges as Champion in Women Legal Rights Affecting Work
PU
06:09aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Chief Secretary, Liz Truss toasts the flavour of success in Suffolk
PU
06:09aInside the Hottest Job Market in Half a Century -2-
DJ
06:09aInside the Hottest Job Market in Half a Century
DJ
06:00aAfter Air France-KLM share grab, Dutch pledge coordination with French
RE
05:57aDollar recovers, hits 10-week high vs yen, as bigger yields lure investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
3AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : Deepening downdraft chills factory activity
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives
5IMI PLC : IMI : CEO succession

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.