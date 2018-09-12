Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

HMT UK Her Majesty Treasury : Corridor announced to unlock full potential of England's economic heartland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 11:33am CEST

A plan to link together fast-growing technology hotspots took a further step closer to fruition today (12 September 2018) as Roads Minister Jesse Norman announced the chosen central corridor for the Oxford to Cambridge Expressway.

After detailed scrutiny and review by Highways England, of the 3 options A, B and C, Corridor B was judged to offer greater benefits to the region - outperforming the other options by providing better links to jobs, education, leisure and health services.

The expressway, with options to pass either west or east of Oxford, is also expected to take up to 40 minutes off the journey between the A34 south of Oxford and the M1.

Building the new link close to the east/west rail link will also offer more options for the commercial development of up to 1 million new homes, in line with proposals by the National Infrastructure Commission, and encourage more people to travel by train rather than by cars.

Roads Minister Jesse Norman said:

The government is taking the big decisions on infrastructure, working to maximise growth and productivity across the UK.

England's economic heartland, as it has been called, already plays a crucial role in powering the UK's growth, science and innovation, but there is no single route to connect Oxford and Cambridge.

This expressway will enhance both transport connectivity and growth across the region for the benefit of the UK as a whole.

The Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Robert Jenrick, said:

The Oxford to Cambridge arc is one of the greatest opportunities for economic growth in Europe. We want to realise that potential by investing in the new infrastructure the area needs and the Oxford to Cambridge Expressway is an important part of our plan.

The Expressway will provide a link between 2 of the country's intellectual powerhouses and open up vital jobs, skills and housing opportunities to transform the region's economy.

We are investing record amounts in the UK's infrastructure, including funding the largest road-building programme since the 1970s.

A full public consultation will be held next year, in which residents and businesses in and around the corridor will have their say on more detailed designs for the route.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 09:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44aAustralia's CBA rejected heart attack insurance claim using outdated model
RE
11:42aEurozone Industrial Production Continues to Drop Ahead of Fresh ECB Forecasts
DJ
11:41aOil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
RE
11:41aNEW YORK OVERTAKES LONDON AS WORLD'S TOP FINANCIAL CENTER : Z/YEN survey
RE
11:33aChinese stock markets battered by trade war fears
RE
11:33aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Corridor announced to unlock full potential of England's economic heartland
PU
11:33aS&D OF PROGRESSIVE ALLIANCE OF SOCIALI : Europe must stand firm and united towards China
PU
11:33aJVI JOINT VIENNA INSTITUTE : IMF Course on Fiscal Frameworks
PU
11:28aTrade war takes a heavy toll on Chinese stocks, and investors
RE
11:28aCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Innovation Hub impresses Pacific Islands head
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2NORDEX SE : NORDEX : awarded big-ticket contracts in South Africa
3APPLE : APPLE : newest iPhone could have big screen, big price
4SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Higher gas prices and hot summer take wind out of SSE's sails
5AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.