Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

HMT UK Her Majesty Treasury : New £50 note will ensure cash is fit for the future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 11:43am CEST
  • Treasury confirms £50 note will continue to be part of the UK currency
  • Bank of England announces it will make a new modern polymer note
  • more secure note will help clamp down on crime

Modern money will help prevent crime, the Exchequer Secretary declared today (13 October 2018), as plans were unveiled for a new, more secure £50 note.

Following a public consultation, the government has confirmed that the current mix of coins and notes will remain. The move will give people more flexibility over how they spend and manage their money, while making it harder for criminals to counterfeit the note for illegal activity.

Originally introduced in 1981, there are currently 330 million £50 notes in circulation - with a combined value of £16.5 billion - with Bank of England evidence showing that demand for the note is continuing to rise.

The Bank of England is also confirming today that a new £50 polymer note will be printed in the UK to accompany the existing £5, £10 and upcoming £20 notes. This will ensure the UK's currency continues to be one of the securest in the world as these modern notes are more durable and harder to forge.

The Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Robert Jenrick, said:

Our coins and notes are respected and recognised the world over and are a key part of the UK's heritage and identity. People should have as much choice as possible when it comes to their money and we're making sure that cash is here to stay.

Our money needs to be secure and this new note will help prevent crime. This modern £50 note follows the popular new pound coin, which is the most secure of its kind in the world.

The Bank of England's Chief Cashier, Sarah John, said:

I'm very excited to be starting the process of introducing a new £50 note. At the Bank, we are committed to providing the public with high quality notes they can use with confidence. Moving the £50 note onto polymer is an important next step to ensure that we can continue to do that.

The Treasury recently held a call for evidence to better understand the role of cash and digital payments in the new economy, ensuring it keeps pace with the changes in the way we pay for goods and services. More detail on the findings and government's proposals will be set out at Budget.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 09:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42pChina echoes IMF pledges to avoid using currency as trade war tool
RE
12:35pBOJ's Kuroda says Fed rate hikes good for global economy
RE
12:33pChina echoes IMF pledges to avoid using currency as trade war tool
RE
12:18pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : The Republic of Korea Renews IMF Capacity Development Partnership with US$20 Million Contribution
PU
12:18pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Transcript on the October 2018 International Monetary and Finance Committee Press Briefing
PU
12:18pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : The government of the Republic of Indonesia and the EIB strengthen cooperation on green infrastructure
PU
11:53aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Multilateral banks reaffirm pledge to support resilient, sustainable infrastructure
PU
11:43aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : New £50 note will ensure cash is fit for the future
PU
11:28aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Multilateral banks reaffirm pledge to support technology-driven sustainable infrastructure
PU
11:28aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : welcomes multilateral focus in new report on global financial governance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal
2FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
3Alibaba's Jack Ma to open institute for tech entrepreneurs in Indonesia
4Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- Update
5STATE-OWNED AIRCRAFT MAKER MARGINALISED: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited employees

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.