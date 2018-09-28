Log in
HMT UK Her Majesty Treasury : New civil service economics apprenticeship offers young people job route into government

09/28/2018 | 11:17am CEST

People as young as 17 can apply for the first ever civil service economics apprenticeship with successful candidates being offered a starting salary of more than £20,000 (£22,000 in London). Around 75 new starters will take up their posts across government from Autumn 2019.

Economists play a key role advising ministers, analysing evidence and helping improve policy decisions. They can do everything from helping to write Budgets to predicting how people will travel around or communicate in the future.

The apprenticeship is part of the government's drive to open up opportunity - and follows the new T-levels which aim to create a world-class technical education system to help people succeed in the economy of the future.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond said:

I want talented young people from all backgrounds to be able to access careers in government. As the Treasury launches the government's first ever economics apprenticeship, we will grow a new generation of economists who can apply their skills and knowledge to the opportunities and challenges in this country.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Anne Milton said:

I'm thrilled this new, high-quality professional economist apprenticeship has been approved.

These apprentices will have the opportunity to gain a degree while getting vital on the job training, giving them a head start in their careers.

Launching the new programme, joint heads of the Government Economics Service, Clare Lombardelli and Sam Beckett said:

We're delighted to launch this new apprenticeships programme for the Government Economic Service.

Creating this new opportunity for talented young people from all over the country will bring a wider and more diverse group of people into the Government Economic Service.

We are looking forward to working with these new apprentices on a whole range of important issues which affect the lives of people across the country.

HM Treasury, Department for Work and Pensions, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Department for Education and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs will offer the apprenticeships which will be based around the country.

The Government Economic Service Degree Apprenticeship Programme (GES-DAP) will be delivered in partnership with the University of Kent and will be open to candidates with GCSE maths at grade B (6) or above and 96 UCAS points - equivalent to CCC at A-level or MMM/DD BTEC Diploma/Certificate.

The programme is open to eligible young people aged between 17-27. The application process will open in December 2018. For more information on the programme and how to apply visit the gov.uk website.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:16:09 UTC
