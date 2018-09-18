Log in
HNA Group : Provides Organizational Update

09/18/2018

HNA Group today announced several updates to its management and leadership organization, consistent with its efforts to refocus and streamline the Group’s strategy around its core aviation, tourism and logistics businesses in support of growth over the long-term.

“On behalf of the entire leadership team of HNA Group, I am pleased to note that we are making significant progress in our efforts to refocus our strategy and continuously improve our performance in support of long-term growth, as reflected in our recently reported half-year results,” said Xiangdong (Adam) Tan, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group.

“We have great confidence that the adjustments we are making are consistent with the careful and disciplined work we are doing to rebalance domestic and international priorities, streamline our organization, and ensure we have the right people in the right roles to continue cultivating HNA Group as a global leader in aviation, tourism and logistics for many years to come,” said Chen Feng, Chairman of HNA Group.

HNA Group Board of Directors and Board of Supervisors Updates

Xiaofeng (Daniel) Chen, who was recently appointed Assistant to the Chairman and Vice Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group, as well as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group North America, has been elected to the HNA Group Board of Directors. Mr. Chen, who began his career at HNA Group in 2012, has held a number of senior level positions, including General Manager of the North American business management center of HNA Group, President of HNA Group (North America), and Chairman and President of HNA Logistics (North America).

Concurrently, Sun Mingyu has been appointed Chairman of the HNA Group Board of Supervisors and, as a result, will step down from the HNA Group Board of Directors. The Company has also appointed Zhang Cong and Wang Donghui to the HNA Group Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors, which works alongside the Board of Directors, is responsible for overseeing the Group’s compliance and risk management functions. Mr. Sun also serves as Director and Secretary General of the Hainan Province Cihang Foundation. Both Mr. Zhang and Mr. Wang, who began their careers at HNA Group in 1997 and 2001, respectively, have previously held a number of positions within HNA Group.

Lu Ying was recently appointed Special Assistant to the Chairman of HNA Group and will no longer serve on the HNA Group Board of Directors. Bao Qifa, who serves as Vice Chairman of HNA Aviation and Tourism Group and Chairman of Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd., has been elected to the HNA Group Board of Directors.

HNA Group and HNA Group (International) Executive Management Updates

Mr. Tan, who previously served as Chairman of HNA Group (International), has stepped out of that role to focus on his broader leadership responsibilities as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group.

Similarly, Zhang Ling has stepped out of his previous role as Executive Vice Chairman of HNA Group (International) to focus on his duties as Vice Chairman and President of HNA Group.

Chao (Dennis) Chen, who was recently appointed Chairman of HNA Group (International), has additionally been appointed Vice President of HNA Group and his former role as Chief Investment Officer of HNA Group has been eliminated.

Gao Jian has been appointed Vice President of HNA Group and his former role as Chief Operating Officer has been eliminated.

Du Liang has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of HNA Group.

Guo Ke has been appointed Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group (International), and Liu Junchun and Qianhao (Steven) Sun have been appointed as Vice Chairman of HNA Group (International) and Vice Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group (International), respectively.

Liu Xiaoyong has stepped out of his role as Vice Chairman of HNA Group (International) and been appointed Chief Supervisor of HNA Group (International). In this capacity, Mr. Liu will be responsible for overseeing HNA Group (International)’s compliance and risk management functions.


© Business Wire 2018
