HNA Group : Provides Organizational Update

HNA Group today announced several updates to its management and
leadership organization, consistent with its efforts to refocus and
streamline the Group’s strategy around its core aviation, tourism and
logistics businesses in support of growth over the long-term.
“On behalf of the entire leadership team of HNA Group, I am pleased to
note that we are making significant progress in our efforts to refocus
our strategy and continuously improve our performance in support of
long-term growth, as reflected in our recently reported half-year
results,” said Xiangdong (Adam) Tan, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer of HNA Group.
“We have great confidence that the adjustments we are making are
consistent with the careful and disciplined work we are doing to
rebalance domestic and international priorities, streamline our
organization, and ensure we have the right people in the right roles to
continue cultivating HNA Group as a global leader in aviation, tourism
and logistics for many years to come,” said Chen Feng, Chairman of HNA
Group.
HNA Group Board of Directors and Board of Supervisors Updates
Xiaofeng (Daniel) Chen, who was recently appointed Assistant to the
Chairman and Vice Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group, as well as
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group North America, has
been elected to the HNA Group Board of Directors. Mr. Chen, who began
his career at HNA Group in 2012, has held a number of senior level
positions, including General Manager of the North American business
management center of HNA Group, President of HNA Group (North America),
and Chairman and President of HNA Logistics (North America).
Concurrently, Sun Mingyu has been appointed Chairman of the HNA Group
Board of Supervisors and, as a result, will step down from the HNA Group
Board of Directors. The Company has also appointed Zhang Cong and Wang
Donghui to the HNA Group Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors,
which works alongside the Board of Directors, is responsible for
overseeing the Group’s compliance and risk management functions. Mr. Sun
also serves as Director and Secretary General of the Hainan Province
Cihang Foundation. Both Mr. Zhang and Mr. Wang, who began their careers
at HNA Group in 1997 and 2001, respectively, have previously held a
number of positions within HNA Group.
Lu Ying was recently appointed Special Assistant to the Chairman of HNA
Group and will no longer serve on the HNA Group Board of Directors. Bao
Qifa, who serves as Vice Chairman of HNA Aviation and Tourism Group and
Chairman of Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd., has been elected to the
HNA Group Board of Directors.
HNA Group and HNA Group (International) Executive Management Updates
Mr. Tan, who previously served as Chairman of HNA Group (International),
has stepped out of that role to focus on his broader leadership
responsibilities as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HNA
Group.
Similarly, Zhang Ling has stepped out of his previous role as Executive
Vice Chairman of HNA Group (International) to focus on his duties as
Vice Chairman and President of HNA Group.
Chao (Dennis) Chen, who was recently appointed Chairman of HNA Group
(International), has additionally been appointed Vice President of HNA
Group and his former role as Chief Investment Officer of HNA Group has
been eliminated.
Gao Jian has been appointed Vice President of HNA Group and his former
role as Chief Operating Officer has been eliminated.
Du Liang has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of HNA Group.
Guo Ke has been appointed Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of
HNA Group (International), and Liu Junchun and Qianhao (Steven) Sun have
been appointed as Vice Chairman of HNA Group (International) and Vice
Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group (International), respectively.
Liu Xiaoyong has stepped out of his role as Vice Chairman of HNA Group
(International) and been appointed Chief Supervisor of HNA Group
(International). In this capacity, Mr. Liu will be responsible for
overseeing HNA Group (International)’s compliance and risk management
functions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005852/en/