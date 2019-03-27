HNA Group : Provides Organizational Update

HNA Group today announced several updates to its management and leadership organization, consistent with its efforts to refocus and streamline the Group’s strategy around its core aviation, logistics, and aviation related businesses.

“We continue to make adjustments that reflect our ongoing commitment to streamline our organization, meet our financial obligations, solidify our infrastructure to drive long-term growth, and ensure we support our portfolio companies in continuing to provide the high quality, reliable global services our customers have come to expect from us,” said Chen Feng, Chairman of HNA Group.

Updates to HNA Group Leadership

He Jiafu, Chairman of HNA Logistics, will become an executive member of the HNA Group Board of Directors, having previously served as a non-executive member.

Eric Tong has stepped down from his roles as member of the HNA Group Board of Directors and General Manager of the HNA Technology business unit.

Li Weijian, Vice General Manager of the HNA Technology business unit, will replace Mr. Tong as General Manager. He will be responsible for the daily operations, asset management and compliance functions of the business unit. Li Weijian joined HNA Group in 1992 and has management experience across HNA’s aviation, logistics, and technology businesses.

Wang Donghui has stepped down from his position as member of the HNA Group Board of Supervisors.

Adam Tan, CEO of HNA Group, said, “These management adjustments will support our efforts to grow as a modern aviation service provider. We are grateful for the years of hard work and commitment to HNA demonstrated by these executives.”

About HNA Group

HNA Group is a global company focused on aviation and aviation-related businesses with assets and operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. Founded in China in 1993 and cultivating its strong roots in air travel and logistics. For more information, visit www.hnagroup.com.

