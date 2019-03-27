HNA Group : Provides Organizational Update

HNA Group today announced several updates to its management and
leadership organization, consistent with its efforts to refocus and
streamline the Group’s strategy around its core aviation, logistics, and
aviation related businesses.
“We continue to make adjustments that reflect our ongoing commitment to
streamline our organization, meet our financial obligations, solidify
our infrastructure to drive long-term growth, and ensure we support our
portfolio companies in continuing to provide the high quality, reliable
global services our customers have come to expect from us,” said Chen
Feng, Chairman of HNA Group.
Updates to HNA Group Leadership
He Jiafu, Chairman of HNA Logistics, will become an executive member of
the HNA Group Board of Directors, having previously served as a
non-executive member.
Eric Tong has stepped down from his roles as member of the HNA Group
Board of Directors and General Manager of the HNA Technology business
unit.
Li Weijian, Vice General Manager of the HNA Technology business unit,
will replace Mr. Tong as General Manager. He will be responsible for the
daily operations, asset management and compliance functions of the
business unit. Li Weijian joined HNA Group in 1992 and has management
experience across HNA’s aviation, logistics, and technology businesses.
Wang Donghui has stepped down from his position as member of the HNA
Group Board of Supervisors.
Adam Tan, CEO of HNA Group, said, “These management adjustments will
support our efforts to grow as a modern aviation service provider. We
are grateful for the years of hard work and commitment to HNA
demonstrated by these executives.”
About HNA Group
HNA Group is a global company focused on aviation and aviation-related
businesses with assets and operations in the United States, Europe and
Asia. Founded in China in 1993 and cultivating its strong roots in air
travel and logistics. For more information, visit www.hnagroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005868/en/