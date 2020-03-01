Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HNA Group-controlled companies' shares rise after government help sought

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 11:53pm EST
A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing

Shares in HNA Group-controlled companies rose on Monday after the Chinese aviation and tourism conglomerate said it had asked the government to help it resolve liquidity risk caused by the coronavirus outbreak which has put heavy pressure on the airline industry.

HNA directly owns or holds stakes in a number of local Chinese carriers, which have suffered in recent weeks from widespread flight cancellations and plummeting demand.

Hainan Airlines Holding Co Ltd, the flagship of HNA Group Co Ltd [HNAIRC.UL], rose by over 3% by 0400 GMT, while HNA Technology Investments Holdings Ltd surged nearly 40%.

Other units such as HNA Investment Group Co Ltd and HNA Technology Co Ltd also saw their prices climb.

HNA Group said on Saturday it had asked the Hainan provincial government to lead a working group as it was not able to deal with the liquidity risk itself.

The group had acknowledged liquidity issues before the coronavirus outbreak started. In December, Chairman Chen Feng said HNA had faced cash flow shortage that forced it to delay salary payments.

Its Saturday announcement has driven heavy discussion in China on whether there will be a carving up of its assets.

Two weeks ago, HNA-related shares likewise rose on a media report that said China's government planned to take over the debt-laden conglomerate.

"The implementation of a government acquisition would be challenging as HNA's structure is complex," Warut Promboon, head of credit research at Bondcritic, said on Monday. "Overall, it is credit positive. HNA has grown too fast and is too big that it needs to be broken down. The restructuring will be best under the state support."

ACQUISITIVE

HNA Group was once one of China's most aggressive deal-makers, spending $50 billion in global acquisition spree featuring big names such as Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

It began selling many of its purchases two years ago to focus on its airlines and tourism businesses, after its massive spending drew scrutiny from China's central government and other overseas regulators.

Analysts said issues that have affected Hainan Airlines and other HNA subsidiaries largely persist and questioned the extent to which local government involvement will help them toward leaner books and stable profit.

On the up side, there could be opportunity to streamline and gain market share as the industry recovers from the virus fallout, said transportation analyst Luya You at BOCOM International.

Data from Cirium showed the number of flights to, from and within China canceled or removed from schedules totaled 347,414 from Jan. 24 through Feb. 27.

Airlines have taken various cost-cutting measures to help alleviate pressure while the aviation regulator said it has asked the central government to introduce more subsidies for the industry.

"The coronavirus effects have hit the aviation market quite severely and will likely reshape the landscape for the latter half of 2020," You said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED 0.16% 6.39 End-of-day quote.1.11%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -5.00% 7.879 Delayed Quote.13.91%
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO.,LTD. -5.82% 1.78 End-of-day quote.9.25%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. -4.07% 26.66 Delayed Quote.-22.48%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 1.43% 97.2 Delayed Quote.-12.36%
HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROUP CO.,LTD -4.57% 5.01 End-of-day quote.17.71%
HNA INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD. 0.72% 2.79 End-of-day quote.1.45%
HNA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. -6.13% 2.91 End-of-day quote.5.80%
HNA TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.96% 0.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:38aTraining seminar for employees of credit institutions
PU
12:38aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :HKD201,000,000 1.85% Notes due 2023
PU
12:38aSAPURA ENERGY BERHAD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - TAN SRI DATO' SERI SHAHRIL BIN SHAMSUDDIN
PU
12:35aSTERLING DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Sterling Bancorp, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
12:34aJapanese auto sales slide 10% in February, as coronavirus worries deepen
RE
12:32aMalaysia sees biggest weekly equity outflow in over 20 months amid virus, political woes
RE
12:28aBANPU MOVES FORWARD WITH "GREENER" STRATEGY : Expanding Gas Business and Moving "Banpu NEXT" at Full Capacity to Expand Clean Energy Portfolio
PU
12:28aCOMPUMEDICS : APPENDIX 4D to 31 DECEMBER 2019
PU
12:20aDrilling Confirms Down-dip Continuation of Silver Mineralization and High-grade Zone Below Existing Pit Limits at Candelaria, Nevada
NE
12:18aJEJU AIR : South Korea's Jeju Air buys Eastar Jet at lower price amid virus outbreak
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FASTLY, INC. : FASTLY : No Longer Participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conferenc..
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. : NXP Semiconductors Updates First Quarter 2020 Revenue Outlook Due to Potential Impac..
3SAMSUNG C&T : Heavy receives order to build three shuttle tankers
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : confirms two employees in Italy have contracted coronavirus
5SK Siltron Completes Acquisition of U.S. DuPont's SiC Wafer Division
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group