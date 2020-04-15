Log in
HNA says bondholders agreed to one-year extension of repayment for 7-year maturing bond

04/15/2020 | 06:42am EDT
The HNA Group logo is seen on the gate of HNA Plaza building in Beijing

China's HNA group said Wednesday its bondholders had agreed to defer payments of principal and interest for a 7-year bond due April 15 for one year.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Alex Richardson)

