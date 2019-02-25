HNI : Presents Q4 2018 HNI Corporation Earnings Presentation

1
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, and financial performance, expectations for future sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "confident", or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; changes in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The
Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements.
Conference Call Agenda
Review of 4th Quarter Financials
Outlook
Q&A
4th Quarter Results
|
Income Statement
|
4Q18
|
4Q17
|
$ change
F/(U)
|
% change Basis Pt Change
|
Net Sales
|
$598.1
|
$584.3
|
$13.8
|
2.4%
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (excluding restructuring and transition costs) % of Net Sales (1)
Restructuring and Transition Costs (2)
|
224.5 37.5% 0.6
|
211.2 36.1% 6.9
|
13.3
6.3
|
6.3% 140
|
GAAP Gross Profit
|
$223.9
|
$204.3
|
$19.7
|
9.6%
|
% of Net Sales Freight & Distribution % of Net Sales
Non-GAAP Other SG&A (excluding F&D; restructuring charges) % of Net Sales
Restructuring Charges (2) Impairment Charges (3)
Valuation Allowance of Long-term Note Receivable Loss on Sale and Disposal of Assets
|
37.4%
56.8
9.5%
109.9
18.4%
0.3
13.1
|
35.0%
56.2
9.6%
119.7
20.5%
2.9
20.9
10.3
4.8
|
(0.6)
9.8
2.6 7.8 10.3 4.8
|
240
1.0%
-10
(8.2%)
-210
|
Operating Income
|
$43.8
|
($10.6)
|
$54.4
|
NM
|
% of Net Sales
|
7.3%
|
-1.8%
|
910
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$57.8
|
$35.2
|
$22.5
|
64.2%
|
% of Net Sales
|
9.7%
|
6.0%
|
370
|
Net Income attributable to HNI Corp
|
$32.4
|
$33.8
|
($1.5)
|
(4.4%)
|
% of Net Sales
|
5.4%
|
5.8%
|
-40
|
EPS (diluted) - GAAP
|
$0.73
|
$0.77
|
($0.04)
|
(5.2%)
|
EPS (diluted) - Non-GAAP
|
$0.97
|
$0.47
|
$0.50
|
106.4%
|
Shares (diluted)
|
44.3
|
44.2
-
(1) Gross profit margin increased compared to prior year primarily driven by improved price realization and productivity partially offset by input cost inflation.
-
(2) Includes costs related to previously announced facility closures and structural realignments of hearth and office furniture production facilities.
-
(3) CY impairment charges related to goodwill on small office furniture company. PY impairment charges primarily related to goodwill and other intangibles from Paoli closure.
See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations in appendix.
4th Quarter Results - Segments
|
Segment Breakdown
|
4Q18
|
4Q17
|
$ change
F/(U)
|
% change Basis Pt Change
|
Sales
Office Furniture (1)
Hearth Products (2)
|
$429.6
$168.5
|
$429.0
$155.3
|
$0.6
$13.2
|
0.1% 8.5%
|
Total
|
$598.1
|
$584.3
|
$13.8
|
2.4%
|
Operating Profit
Office Furniture (3)
Office Furniture Operating Margin (4)
Hearth Products (5)
Hearth Operating Margin (6)
General Corporate
Interest Income (Expense)
|
$11.8
2.7%
$36.1
21.4%
($4.1)
($2.1)
|
($15.7)
-3.7%
$31.0
20.0%
($25.9)
($2.3)
|
$27.5
$5.1
$21.8
$0.2
|
NM
640
16.5%
140
84.1%
|
Income Before Taxes
|
$41.7
|
($12.9)
|
$54.6
-
(1) Organic up +4.3%. Supplies driven channel up +3.5%; Contract and International organic sales were up +5.2% (-3.2% as reported)
-
(2) New construction up +2.6%; retail products up +13.6%
-
(3) Excluding restructuring and transition costs, impairments of goodwill and intangibles, and loss on sale and disposal of assets, non-GAAP operating profit was $27.3M vs $18.4M prior year.
-
(4) Non-GAAP operating margin of 6.3% was up from PY due to improved price realization, reduced spending, lower incentive based compensation, and the impact of closing small office furniture companies, partially offset by lower volume and input cost inflation.
-
(5) Excluding restructuring and transition costs, non-GAAP operating profit was $36.4M vs $32.4M prior year.
-
(6) Non-GAAP operating margin of 21.6% was up from PY due to improved price realization, higher sales volume, and lower restructuring and transition costs, partially offset by input cost inflation.
Disclaimer
