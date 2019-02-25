HNI : Presents Q4 2018 HNI Corporation Earnings Presentation

1

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, and financial performance, expectations for future sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "confident", or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; changes in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The

Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Agenda

4th Quarter Assessment

Review of 4th Quarter Financials

Outlook

Q&A

4th Quarter Results

Income Statement 4Q18 4Q17 $ change F/(U) % change Basis Pt Change Net Sales $598.1 $584.3 $13.8 2.4% Non-GAAP Gross Profit (excluding restructuring and transition costs) % of Net Sales (1) Restructuring and Transition Costs (2) 224.5 37.5% 0.6 211.2 36.1% 6.9 13.3 6.3 6.3% 140 GAAP Gross Profit $223.9 $204.3 $19.7 9.6% % of Net Sales Freight & Distribution % of Net Sales Non-GAAP Other SG&A (excluding F&D; restructuring charges) % of Net Sales Restructuring Charges (2) Impairment Charges (3) Valuation Allowance of Long-term Note Receivable Loss on Sale and Disposal of Assets 37.4% 56.8 9.5% 109.9 18.4% 0.3 13.1 35.0% 56.2 9.6% 119.7 20.5% 2.9 20.9 10.3 4.8 (0.6) 9.8 2.6 7.8 10.3 4.8 240 1.0% -10 (8.2%) -210 Operating Income $43.8 ($10.6) $54.4 NM % of Net Sales 7.3% -1.8% 910 Non-GAAP Operating Income $57.8 $35.2 $22.5 64.2% % of Net Sales 9.7% 6.0% 370 Net Income attributable to HNI Corp $32.4 $33.8 ($1.5) (4.4%) % of Net Sales 5.4% 5.8% -40 EPS (diluted) - GAAP $0.73 $0.77 ($0.04) (5.2%) EPS (diluted) - Non-GAAP $0.97 $0.47 $0.50 106.4% Shares (diluted) 44.3 44.2

(1) Gross profit margin increased compared to prior year primarily driven by improved price realization and productivity partially offset by input cost inflation.

(2) Includes costs related to previously announced facility closures and structural realignments of hearth and office furniture production facilities.

(3) CY impairment charges related to goodwill on small office furniture company. PY impairment charges primarily related to goodwill and other intangibles from Paoli closure.

See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations in appendix.

4th Quarter Results - Segments

Segment Breakdown 4Q18 4Q17 $ change F/(U) % change Basis Pt Change Sales Office Furniture (1) Hearth Products (2) $429.6 $168.5 $429.0 $155.3 $0.6 $13.2 0.1% 8.5% Total $598.1 $584.3 $13.8 2.4% Operating Profit Office Furniture (3) Office Furniture Operating Margin (4) Hearth Products (5) Hearth Operating Margin (6) General Corporate Interest Income (Expense) $11.8 2.7% $36.1 21.4% ($4.1) ($2.1) ($15.7) -3.7% $31.0 20.0% ($25.9) ($2.3) $27.5 $5.1 $21.8 $0.2 NM 640 16.5% 140 84.1% Income Before Taxes $41.7 ($12.9) $54.6