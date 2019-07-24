HNI : Press HNI Corporation Reports Earnings for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019

MUSCATINE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today announced sales for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019 of $526.0 million and net income of $15.8 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.36 compared to $0.42 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.38 compared to $0.44 in the prior year.

Second Quarter Summary Comments

'Our teams are performing well - managing through dynamic market conditions while staying focused on our key initiatives. Our efforts to drive operational efficiencies are on-track and bearing fruit. We are seeing strong momentum in our contract business. Our hearth business is executing well while navigating a slower housing market. We continue to see inconsistent demand in our supplies-driven business, which negatively impacted the quarter. We are confident in our ability to deliver profit improvement in the second half,' said Jeff Lorenger, HNI Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

HNI Corporation - Financial Performance (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 Change GAAP Net Sales $526.0 $543.6 (3.2%) Gross Profit % 36.6% 37.0% -40 bps SG&A % 32.0% 31.8% 20 bps Restructuring and impairment charges % 0.2% 0.2% - bps Operating Income $23.2 $27.1 (14.1%) Operating Income % 4.4% 5.0% -60 bps Effective Tax Rate 23.9% 23.9% Net Income % 3.0% 3.4% -40 bps EPS - diluted $0.36 $0.42 (14.3%) Non-GAAP Gross Profit % 36.6% 37.0% -40 bps Operating Income $24.2 $28.2 (14.2%) Operating Income % 4.6% 5.2% -60 bps EPS - diluted $0.38 $0.44 (13.6%)

Second Quarter Summary Comments

Consolidated net sales decreased $17.6 million or 3.2 percent from the prior year quarter to $526.0 million. On an organic basis, sales decreased 2.3 percent. The net impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies decreased sales $5.0 million compared to the prior year quarter. A reconciliation of organic sales, a non-GAAP measure, follows the financial statements in this release.

Gross profit margin decreased 40 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. This decrease was driven by lower volume and higher input costs, partially offset by price realization and improved operational performance.

Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales increased 20 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower Business System Transformation costs and freight expenses.

The Corporation recorded $0.9 million of restructuring charges in connection with a structural realignment in the office furniture segment. In the prior year quarter, $0.8 million of restructuring and impairment charges were recorded in connection with previously announced facilities closures.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.38 compared to $0.44 in the prior year. This $0.06 decline was due to lower sales volume and higher input costs, partially offset by price realization and improved operational performance.

Office Furniture - Financial Performance (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 Change GAAP Net Sales $409.5 $423.9 (3.4%) Operating Profit $18.7 $20.0 (6.4%) Operating Profit % 4.6% 4.7% -10 bps Non-GAAP Operating Profit $19.7 $20.4 (3.5%) Operating Profit % 4.8% 4.8% - bps

Office furniture net sales decreased $14.4 million or 3.4 percent from the prior year quarter to $409.5 million. On an organic basis, sales decreased 2.2 percent primarily due to a decrease in the supplies-driven business. The net impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies decreased sales $5.0 million compared to the prior year quarter.

Office furniture GAAP operating profit margin decreased 10 basis points. Lower sales volume, higher input costs, and investments were fully offset by improved price realization, operational performance, Business System Transformation costs, and freight expenses. Higher current year restructuring charges drove a 10 basis points decrease.

Hearth Products - Financial Performance (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 Change GAAP Net Sales $116.5 $119.7 (2.7%) Operating Profit $13.4 $16.3 (18.1%) Operating Profit % 11.5% 13.6% -210 bps Non-GAAP Operating Profit $13.4 $17.1 (21.7%) Operating Profit % 11.5% 14.3% -280 bps

Hearth products net sales decreased $3.2 million or 2.7 percent from the prior year quarter to $116.5 million with decreases in both the new construction and retail businesses.

Hearth products GAAP operating profit margin decreased 210 basis points for the quarter. Of this decrease, 280 basis points were driven by lower sales volume, higher input costs, and investments, partially offset by price realization and lower core SG&A spend. This decline was partially offset by a 70 basis points increase due to restructuring and impairment charges and other one-time costs incurred in the prior year quarter.

Outlook

The Corporation expects full year organic sales to be up 1 to 4 percent. This compares to the previous organic sales growth expectation of up 2 to 6 percent. The change is primarily driven by lower sales in the supplies-driven business. Including the impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies, full year sales are expected to be flat to up 3 percent. The Corporation's estimate of full year earnings per diluted share has narrowed and is expected to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 versus the previous guidance range of $2.50 to $2.90.

'As we look at the second half of the year, our operational cost efforts are ramping up and will deliver significant benefits. We are also seeing improved second half demand, driven by strong sales growth in our contract and e-commerce office furniture businesses. We expect our supplies-driven business to stabilize in the second half. Our hearth business will deliver modest growth as strength in our retail products channel is partially offset by slow new construction sales.

We are focused on strengthening our operational excellence position and creating effortless experiences for our customers through deepening customer insights. We remain confident in our strategies and continue to invest in critical capabilities to drive long-term results,' said Mr. Lorenger.

Conference Call

HNI Corporation will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2019 results. To participate, call 1-877-512-9166 - conference ID number 8295057. A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation's website at http://www.hnicorp.com(under Investors - News Releases & Events). A replay of the webcast will also be made available at that website address. An audio replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 1, 2019, 10:59 p.m. (Central) by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 - Conference ID number 8295057.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is an NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI Corporation is a leading global office furniture manufacturer and is the nation's leading manufacturer of hearth products. The Corporation's strong brands have leading positions in their markets. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains 'forward-looking' statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'may,' 'will,' 'would,' 'could,' 'confident', or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $526,026 $543,614 $1,005,482 $1,048,683 Cost of sales 333,437 342,744 643,279 670,894 Gross profit 192,589 200,870 362,203 377,789 Selling and administrative expenses 168,411 172,973 334,348 344,868 Restructuring and impairment charges 930 837 930 2,175 Operating income 23,248 27,060 26,925 30,746 Interest income 282 89 638 202 Interest expense 2,762 2,718 5,229 5,055 Income before income taxes 20,768 24,431 22,334 25,893 Income taxes 4,957 5,835 5,503 4,836 Net income 15,811 18,596 16,831 21,057 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1 (1 ) (1 ) (50 ) Net income attributable to HNI Corporation $15,810 $18,597 $16,832 $21,107 Average number of common shares outstanding - basic 43,217,580 43,665,411 43,375,554 43,512,691 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share - basic $0.37 $0.43 $0.39 $0.49 Average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 43,633,949 44,289,662 43,860,013 44,201,285 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share - diluted $0.36 $0.42 $0.38 $0.48

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 29, December 29, 2019 2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $28,782 $76,819 Short-term investments 1,668 1,327 Receivables 245,331 255,207 Inventories 193,952 157,178 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,318 41,352 Total Current Assets 511,051 531,883 Property, Plant, and Equipment: Land and land improvements 29,133 28,377 Buildings 292,081 290,263 Machinery and equipment 574,982 565,884 Construction in progress 27,252 28,443 923,448 912,967 Less accumulated depreciation 537,368 528,034 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 386,080 384,933 Right-of-use Operating / Finance Leases 70,241 - Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets 453,356 463,290 Deferred Income Taxes 1,569 1,569 Other Assets 19,812 20,169 Total Assets $1,442,109 $1,401,844 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $396,301 $428,865 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,101 679 Current maturities of other long-term obligations 3,582 4,764 Current lease obligations - Operating / Finance 22,194 - Total Current Liabilities 423,178 434,308 Long-Term Debt 285,397 249,355 Long-Term Lease Obligations - Operating / Finance 56,307 - Other Long-Term Liabilities 63,753 72,767 Deferred Income Taxes 83,965 82,155 Equity: HNI Corporation shareholders' equity 529,184 562,933 Non-controlling interest 325 326 Total Equity 529,509 563,259 Total Liabilities and Equity $1,442,109 $1,401,844

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 Net Cash Flows From (To) Operating Activities: Net income $16,831 $21,057 Non-cash items included in net income: Depreciation and amortization 38,450 37,280 Other post-retirement and post-employment benefits 738 883 Stock-based compensation 4,072 4,908 Operating / finance lease interest and amortization 11,617 - Deferred income taxes 1,360 762 (Gain) loss on sale and retirement of long-lived assets, net 1,046 1,488 Other - net 2,810 175 Net increase (decrease) in operating assets and liabilities, net of divestitures (56,281 ) (37,008 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (7,876 ) (67 ) Net cash flows from (to) operating activities 12,767 29,478 Net Cash Flows From (To) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (34,659 ) (26,687 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 159 18,444 Capitalized software (2,948 ) (5,637 ) Purchase of investments (2,459 ) (1,329 ) Sales or maturities of investments 1,802 1,357 Other - net 2,025 1,136 Net cash flows from (to) investing activities (36,080 ) (12,716 ) Net Cash Flows From (To) Financing Activities: Payments of long-term debt (40,272 ) (291,330 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 76,677 312,279 Dividends paid (26,075 ) (25,268 ) Purchase of HNI Corporation common stock (57,357 ) (9,120 ) Proceeds from sales of HNI Corporation common stock 18,906 8,755 Other - net 3,397 (4,361 ) Net cash flows from (to) financing activities (24,724 ) (9,045 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (48,037 ) 7,717 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 76,819 23,348 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $28,782 $31,065

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Reportable Segment Data (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales: Office furniture $409,512 $423,878 $763,023 $804,793 Hearth products 116,514 119,736 242,459 243,890 Total $526,026 $543,614 $1,005,482 $1,048,683 Income Before Income Taxes: Office furniture $18,749 $20,035 $17,018 $19,177 Hearth products 13,362 16,312 30,970 33,426 General corporate (8,863 ) (9,287 ) (21,063 ) (21,857 ) Operating Income 23,248 27,060 26,925 30,746 Interest expense, net 2,480 2,629 4,591 4,853 Total $20,768 $24,431 $22,334 $25,893 Depreciation and Amortization Expense: Office furniture $11,247 $11,204 $22,307 $22,190 Hearth products 2,174 2,092 4,230 4,054 General corporate 5,989 5,539 11,913 11,036 Total $19,410 $18,835 $38,450 $37,280 Capital Expenditures (including capitalized software): Office furniture $12,347 $13,420 $22,666 $24,997 Hearth products 2,577 1,229 7,575 4,167 General corporate 3,587 1,344 7,366 3,160 Total $18,511 $15,993 $37,607 $32,324 As of As of June 29, December 29, 2019 2018 Identifiable Assets: Office furniture $864,155 $797,574 Hearth products 375,817 352,060 General corporate 202,137 252,210 Total $1,442,109 $1,401,844

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI's financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI's financial performance and operations. While HNI's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI's operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures within this earnings release: organic sales, gross profit, operating income, operating profit, income taxes, net income, and net income per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI's overall effective tax rate for the period, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments.

The sales adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies. The transactions excluded for purposes of our other non-GAAP financial information included in this earnings release for both periods presented include restructuring charges, impairment charges, and/or transition costs. Restructuring charges incurred in the current year period presented are primarily comprised of severance costs related to a structural realignment in the office furniture segment. In the prior year period presented, costs were incurred as part of the previously announced closures of the hearth manufacturing facility in Paris, Kentucky, the office furniture manufacturing facility in Orleans, Indiana, and structural realignments in China. Restructuring items incurred include severance, while impairment charges recorded in the second quarter of 2018 relate to a closed manufacturing facility previously held for sale. Transition items incurred include production move costs.

This earnings release also contains a forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the full fiscal year. We provide such non-GAAP measure to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to a forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share without unreasonable efforts because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share is highly variable and difficult to predict and estimate, and is dependent on future events which are uncertain or outside of our control. These may include unanticipated charges related to asset impairments (fixed assets, intangibles, or goodwill), unanticipated acquisition related costs, and other unanticipated nonrecurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. We expect the variability of these charges to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our GAAP earnings per diluted share.

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Office Office Furniture Hearth Total Furniture Hearth Total Sales as reported (GAAP) $409.5 $116.5 $526.0 $423.9 $119.7 $543.6 % change from PY (3.4%) (2.7%) (3.2%) Less: Closure and Divestitures - - - 5.0 - 5.0 Organic Sales (non-GAAP) $409.5 $116.5 $526.0 $418.8 $119.7 $538.6 % change from PY (2.2%) (2.7%) (2.3%)

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 Gross Operating Net Profit Income Tax Income EPS As reported (GAAP) $192.6 $23.2 $5.0 $15.8 $0.36 % of net sales 36.6% 4.4% 3.0% Tax % 23.9% Restructuring charges - 0.9 0.2 0.7 0.02 Results (non-GAAP) $192.6 $24.2 $5.2 $16.5 $0.38 % of net sales 36.6% 4.6% 3.1% Tax % 23.9%

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Gross Operating Net Profit Income Tax Income EPS As reported (GAAP) $200.9 $27.1 $5.8 $18.6 $0.42 % of net sales 37.0% 5.0% 3.4% Tax % 23.9% Restructuring and impairment charges - 0.8 0.2 0.6 0.02 Transition costs 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.00 Results (non-GAAP) $201.1 $28.2 $6.1 $19.4 $0.44 % of net sales 37.0% 5.2% 3.6% Tax % 23.9%

Office Furniture Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 29, June 30, Percent 2019 2018 Change Operating profit as reported (GAAP) $18.7 $20.0 (6.4%) % of net sales 4.6% 4.7% Restructuring charges 0.9 0.1 Transition costs - 0.3 Operating profit (non-GAAP) $19.7 $20.4 (3.5%) % of net sales 4.8% 4.8% Hearth Products Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 29, June 30, Percent 2019 2018 Change Operating profit as reported (GAAP) $13.4 $16.3 (18.1%) % of net sales 11.5% 13.6% Restructuring and impairment charges - 0.7 Operating profit (non-GAAP) $13.4 $17.1 (21.7%) % of net sales 11.5% 14.3%

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005836/en/

Marshall H. Bridges, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (563) 272-7400

Jack D. Herring, Treasurer, Director of Finance and Investor Relations (563) 506-9783

Source: HNI Corporation