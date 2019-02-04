HODINKEE : Appoints Russell Kelly As Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HODINKEE, the world's preeminent resource for all things watches, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Russell Kelly as the company's first Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for overseeing all commercial and retail operations. The hiring of Mr. Kelly further positions HODINKEE as an innovator in the watch industry, not only as an editorial and news outlet, but also as a retailer looking to evolve the way consumers purchase watches and accessories.

Mr. Kelly is a respected executive within the watch community. He began his career in 2004 as Sales Manager, East, for Blancpain. In 2007, he left that position to become the US National Sales Director for Vacheron Constantin. In 2013, he was tapped by Rolex to become the Brand Manager for Tudor Watch USA, leading the reintroduction of the brand into the United States. Over the past six years, he has built Tudor Watch into one of the most recognizable watch brands in the US market.

In his new role as Chief Commercial Officer at HODINKEE, Mr. Kelly will be responsible for overseeing all the commercial retail operations for the company. This includes, but is not limited to, developing new retail strategies to further build the HODINKEE Shop, supervising the customer support team, maintaining current wholesale brand partnerships and building new ones, overseeing the development and marketing of new products / services, and being responsible for overall customer satisfaction of the HODINKEE retail experience.

"As HODINKEE continues to evolve, we were looking for the right individual to join our team to help us expand the offerings and services we provide to our readers and customers," says Ben Clymer, founder and CEO of HODINKEE. "Russell is a well-respected executive, one with an extensive knowledge of the watch industry and meaningful relationships throughout, as well as an understanding of the impact a partnership with HODINKEE can have to a brand. We are extremely excited to have him on board."

"Over the years, I have seen the positive effect HODINKEE has had on the watch industry, opening it up to new demographics and creating a more democratic outlet to learn and discuss watches," says Mr. Kelly. "Through my years working with HODINKEE, I have developed a great appreciation for its contributions to the industry and a friendship with its people. As the new CCO, I look forward to further developing new products and services to better serve such a passionate community."

Mr. Kelly begins his new position starting February 4th, 2019.

