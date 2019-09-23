Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH: over-proportional earnings growth in the 1st half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Results
HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH: over-proportional earnings growth in the 1st half of 2019

23.09.2019 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH: over-proportional earnings growth in the 1st half of 2019

- Continuation of growth course

- Operating EBITDA increases by 11.2% to EUR 24.8 million

- Forecast for 2019 confirmed


Munich, 23 September 2019 - The HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE Group, a leading European supplier of thin, refined wooden fibreboard for the furniture, door, coatings and automotive industries, was able to continue its growth course in the first half of 2019. Adjusted for the discontinuation of the insulation material division in December 2018, revenues rose by 2% from EUR 137.8 million to EUR 140.2 million. With this moderate growth, HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE was able to successfully decouple itself from the difficult development of the markets, which in some cases were marked by a significant decline in demand for medium-density and high-density fibreboard (MDF/HDF).

HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE was able to increase earnings at a disproportionately high rate. In the first half of 2019, the Group's EBITDA rose again from EUR 14.1 million to EUR 25.7 million compared to the already very strong first half of 2018. The EBITDA margin is thus 18.0%. Adjusted for one-off effects such as currency effects, bond issue costs and losses from discontinued operations, operating EBITDA amounted to EUR 24.8 million, compared to EUR 22.3 million in the same period of the previous year. This 11.2% year-on-year increase exceeded the company's own planning for the reporting period. Overall, HOMANN HOLZWERK-STOFFE was able to achieve consolidated net income after taxes of EUR 13.7 million for the first six months of 2019. In the prior-year period, the figure was EUR 6.8 million adjusted for the insulation material division.

Fritz Homann, Managing Director of HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH: "Concentrating on our core business was the right step and there was no alternative. We intend to continue this successful and profitable growth of our core business in the future. Accordingly, we are focusing on increasing productivity, accompanied by continuous improvements in quality and customer service." All three plants for the production of MDF/HDF boards continued their positive development in the first half of 2019. 23% of revenues were generated in Germany. The largest share of foreign revenues (93%) was generated in the EU.

HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE remains optimistic for the financial year 2019 and expects revenues growth compared to the previous year. The operating EBITDA margin is also expected to improve further compared to the previous year. In addition to its own productivity improvements, HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE also expects a further easing in raw material prices. In order to secure future growth, additional possibilities for capacity expansion will continue to be examined. This could involve the acquisition of existing plants or a new greenfield investment with the aim of further increasing production capacity in the medium and long term.

The Half-Year Report 2019 is available at www.homann-holzwerkstoffe.de

For further information:

Martina Siebe
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 88 69 11
ms@homanit.org

Frank Ostermair
Better Orange IR & HV AG
Tel.: +49 (0)89 88 96 906 14
frank.ostermair@better-orange.de


23.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH
Adalbert-Stifter-Straße 39a
81925 München
Germany
Phone: 089 99 88 69-0
Fax: 089 99 88 69-21
ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7
WKN: A2E4NW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 877785

 
End of News DGAP News Service

877785  23.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=877785&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:30aA REVOLUTIONARY ONLINE MARKETPLACE : Shipsta Launches a Platform for Digital Procurement of Freight Rates
EQ
05:30aGREIFFENBERGER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:29aOil edges further above $64 on doubts over Saudi supply
RE
05:29aDNB : Shuffles Organizational Structure
DJ
05:27aNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED (NYSE : NAT) – Strong market improvement for our Suezmax tankers. Insiders buy NAT stock.
PU
05:27aXINJIANG XINXIN MINING INDUSTRY : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report of the company in respect of the financial year ended 31 december 2018
PU
05:27aCARLSBERG A/S : Foundation sale of shares in connection with A/S share buy-back programme
AQ
05:26aCARLSBERG A/S : Share Buy-Back Programme
AQ
05:25aELL ENVIRONMENTAL : Notification Letter & Request Form for Non-registered Holders
PU
05:25aPING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY : Notification letter and Request Form to non-registered shareholder
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands stranded
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3Stocks fall as PMI surveys disappoint, oil gains more than 1%
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group