HOMEGROWN GARDENERS AND CHEFS TAKE HOME THE WIN IN SACRAMENTO

Left: Norm Kenney (Small Tomato Grand Prize Winner) Middle: Lauren Crosariol (Chef's Challenge Grand Prize Winner) Right: Deborah Fraga (Large Tomato Grand Prize Winner)









The Homegrown Challenge is comprised of two main contests: a Chef’s Challenge where three amateur chefs compete in a live cook-off; and a homegrown tomato challenge where gardeners are invited to bring in their homegrown tomatoes to see how they measure up to the best of the best. A total of $5,000 in prizes was awarded at the event:

_Lauren Crosariol _ of Rancho Cordova won the $1,000 grand prize in the Glorys™ Tomatoes Chef’s Challenge after impressing the judges with her _B.L.T. Sandwich masterpiece.

___ Norm Kenney __ of _ Galt won the $1,000 grand prize in the small tomato growing skill category with his _Nature’s Bite _ variety of tomatoes and _ Deborah Fraga of _ Folsom won the $1,000 grand prize in the large tomato growing skill category with her_ Beefsteak _ variety of tomatoes.

Our grand prize winners faced stiff competition from the following runners-up. The second runner up received $500 and the third runner up received $250:

Glorys Tomatoes Chef’s Challenge 2 nd Runner-up: _ Joseph Crosariol __ with his Street Tacos recipe. 3 rd Runner-up: _ _Ellen Johnson _ _with her_ Chicken Sandwich recipe.

Tomato Growing Skill Challenge 2 nd Small Tomato Runner-up: _ Michelle Blomberg 3 nd Small Tomato Runner-up: _ Lauren Crosariol 2 nd Large Tomato Runner-up: Mark Valencia 3rd Large Tomato Runner-up: Nina Tourville



The finalists for the Chef’s Challenge were pre-selected from an online essay contest held by NatureSweet, and required to come compete for their prizes in front of a live audience at the event. The cooking finalists were given one hour to select their ingredients, prepare and present their dishes to a panel of local judges. The three dishes prepared were judged based on flavor and presentation.

Winners of the Tomato Growing Skill competition were chosen based on overall appearance/color test and brix testing. Brix tests determine sweetness -- the higher the brix number, the better the taste. The finalist tomatoes were then taste-tested by the judges for best homegrown flavor. 6_ finalists were chosen from _36_ _entries.

NatureSweet’s distinguished judges panel included, Raley’s Produce Merchant Michael Schutt, Raley’s Store Manager Bill Lackey , local Sacramento Chef Patrick Mulvaney and Robert Bruno & Scott Albertson from Rocket Farms.

All remaining tomatoes along with unopened Chef’s Challenge pantry ingredients were donated to Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services after the event.

