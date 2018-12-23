Log in
HON OZK SYF RYAAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

12/23/2018 | 05:06pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018
Class Period: February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018

Get additional information about HON: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bank OZK (NASDAQGS: OZK)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018
Class Period: February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018

Get additional information about OZK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bank-ozk-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019
Class Period: October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about SYF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares May 30, 2017 - September 28, 2018

Get additional information about RYAAY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ryanair-holdings-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
