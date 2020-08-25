Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

HONG KONG GOVERNMENT SAYS RESTAURANTS TO BE ALLOWED TO DINE IN UNTIL 9PM, EXTENDED FROM 6PM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 01:42am EDT

HONG KONG GOVERNMENT SAYS RESTAURANTS TO BE ALLOWED TO DINE IN UNTIL 9PM, EXTENDED FROM 6PM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aIndian government consumption key to demand growth in economy - RBI report
RE
02:11aGerman economy shrank by record 9.7% q/q in second quarter
RE
02:10aGas and nuclear industries fight to the end for 'green' EU investment label
RE
01:45aChina suspends Etihad Airways Shanghai route from August 24
RE
01:42aIndonesia faces struggle to avoid recession, finance minister says
RE
01:42aHong kong government says restaurants to be allowed to dine in until 9pm, extended from 6pm
RE
01:41aIndonesia faces struggle to avoid recession, finmin says
RE
01:38aHong Kong announces easing of some coronavirus measures
RE
01:38aHong kong government says to reopen cinemas and beauty parlours
RE
01:37aHong kong government says to lift mandatory mask-wearing for outdoor sports and country parks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : Kirin, China Mengniu give up on sale deal for Australia's Lion-Dairy
3S&P, Nasdaq close at new highs as Wall Street rides bull momentum
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Asian stocks approach two-year high on fresh U.S.-China trade hopes
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group