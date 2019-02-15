HOOKIPA Appoints Michael A. Kelly as Independent Director

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (“HOOKIPA”), a company developing a new class of
immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on
its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced the appointment of
Michael A. Kelly to the Company’s Board of Directors.
Mr. Kelly is a former senior executive of Amgen, Inc. currently acting
as Founder & President of Sentry Hill Partners, LLC., who looks back on
more than two decades of executive experience in senior leadership roles
in the life sciences industry. Prior to retiring from operational
management, he held various strategic finance and operations positions
at Amgen, including the role of acting CFO of Amgen in 2010 and 2014,
and positions at Biogen, Tanox and Monsanto Life Sciences. Throughout
his career in pharmaceutical operations, Mr. Kelly has held a variety of
strategic finance leadership roles at the Board and Committee level,
which have successfully led to transformation, restructuring, and
integration in environments of rapid innovation and change.
“It is a great pleasure to welcome Michael A. Kelly to HOOKIPA’s Board
of Directors. His financial expertise, gained over many years in
numerous roles in many highly regarded life science companies will add
great value to the governance and the future development of our
Company,” said Joern Aldag, HOOKIPA’s Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Kelly is currently a member of the Board of Directors and serves on
the Finance Committee for Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization
focused on health outcomes and disaster relief. He also previously
served as a member of the Board of Trustees at Viewpoint School.
Mr. Kelly holds a BSc in business administration from Florida A&M
University, concentrating in Finance & Industrial Relations.
Commenting on his appointment, Michael A. Kelly said: “HOOKIPA
has built a strong investor base to fund their convincing and unique
pipeline and technology platform. I look forward to working with the
Board of Directors and HOOKIPA’s experienced Management Team to further
advance the Company’s success.”
- END –
About HOOKIPA
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
developing a new class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious
diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that
is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system.
HOOKIPA’s proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, VaxWave®*,
a replication-deficient viral vector, and TheraT®*, a
replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust
antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. Both
VaxWave® and TheraT® are designed to allow for
repeat administration while maintaining an immune response. TheraT®
has the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not
achieved by other published immuno-therapy approaches. HOOKIPA’s
“off-the-shelf” viral vectors target dendritic cells in vivo to activate
the immune system.
HOOKIPA has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial of a VaxWave®-based
prophylactic vaccine to protect against cytomegalovirus infection and
has started dosing patients in a Phase 2 trial in
cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from
cytomegalovirus-positive donors. To expand its infectious disease
portfolio, HOOKIPA has entered into a collaboration and licensing
agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly research and develop
functional cures for HIV and Hepatitis B infections. HOOKIPA is building
a proprietary immuno-oncology pipeline by targeting virally mediated
cancer antigens, self-antigens and next-generation antigens.
TheraT® and VaxWave® are not approved anywhere
globally and their safety and efficacy have not been established.
Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.
*Registered in Europe; Pending in the US.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005180/en/