HOOKIPA Pharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (“HOOKIPA”), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. In addition, HOOKIPA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $84 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

HOOKIPA plans to use the offering proceeds to advance HB-101, its lead product candidate in infectious diseases for the prevention of cytomegalovirus infections, through completion of the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, to advance HB-201 and HB-202, its lead oncology product candidates for cancers caused by human papilloma virus into and through completion of Phase 1 clinical trials, as well as to advance HB-301, its product candidate in metastatic, hormone-resistant prostate cancer into and through a Phase 1 clinical trial. Furthermore, HOOKIPA intends to further progress its earlier pipeline projects and ongoing research and development activities as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “HOOK” on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The offering is expected to close on April 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Merrill Lynch, SVB Leerink, and RBC Capital Markets are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. Kempen is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2019. The offering of these shares is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email at dg.prospectus_request@baml.com or by phone at 1-800-294-1322; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 1-877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system.

