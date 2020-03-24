Log in
HORNBLOWER CRUISES AND EVENTS CELEBRATES TWO DECADES OF POPULAR "PET DAY ON THE BAY" FOR DOGS

03/24/2020

San Diego, CA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hornblower Cruises and Events is excited to announce the return of their annual “Pet Day on the Bay” experience on April 25. Partnering with Petco and The Port of San Diego, this marks the 20th year of dogs and adoptable puppies cruising free to benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center (HWAC), a local non-profit that provides care and comfort to orphaned animals.

Guests and their four-legged friends will enjoy a fully narrated harbor cruise sponsored by Petco and The Port of San Diego with donations of gently used towels and blankets being accepted for HWAC. The one-hour experience offers breathtaking views of the San Diego skyline and storied landmarks, paired with special goodie bags and a delectable doggie treat bar from Petco. Complete with a snack and beverage bar, humans will love the dog-themed cocktails during Yappy Hour! For those looking to strengthen their bond with their dog, pet parents can find fun facts and training tips on board, sponsored by Petco Positive Dog Training.

“As a dog lover myself, I’m thrilled to see how popular this experience has become over two decades,” said Director of Marketing Rebecca Milkey. “Not only is it a fantastic time for the dogs and their owners, but it’s also a wonderful opportunity to support orphan pets  finding forever homes through the incredible team at the Helen Woodward Animal Center (HWAC).”

Honorable guests include the annual Pet Day Ambassador, Chopper the Biker Dog as well as Jagger, Kristie and their dog Bodie from Magic 92.5FM. Celebrity influencers from Colton the Corgi to Derby the Surfing Doodle will also be present. And for those looking to expand their furry family, professional adoption counselors from HWAC will be treating guests to some puppy time with adoptable pups!

This unique experience will take place on April 25 with three one-hour cruises departing at 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. from Pier 1, Hornblower Landing. Ticket prices start at $30 for Adults (aged 12+), $15 for Children (aged 4-12) and $28 for seniors and Military. Dogs and children under three, cruise for free. For further information and full schedule details https://www.hornblower.com/san-diego/pet-day-on-the-bay-annual-cruise/.

- Cruises depart from Pier 1 at Hornblower Landing, 1800 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101.
- All breeds are welcome, providing they are well behaved. For the duration of the cruise, dogs must remain on a non-retractable leash. For safety reasons, one dog is permitted per passenger.
Hornblower Cruises and Events is North America’s largest and leading provider of water-based dining, sightseeing, private charter, and transportation experiences. 22 coveted destinations are offered in the US, Canada and the UK, where the company employs over 4,300 shipmates who operate a fleet of 157 vessels serving upwards of 9.8 million guests each year. Hornblower Cruises and Events is a division of Hornblower Group which operates the official ferry boat service to Alcatraz Island, the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island Memorial Museum on behalf of the National Park Service as well as the New York NYC Ferry, American Queen Steamboat Company, Hornblower Niagara Cruises, Victory Cruises Lines and HMS Global Maritime. The expansive portfolio reflects almost a century of sector expertise and innovation – from pioneering the earliest river sightseeing tours and dining cruises to developing the revolutionary Hornblower Hybrid, a vessel powered by wind, solar and battery electricity. For more information visit www.hornblower.com

Rebecca Milkey
rebecca.milkey@hornblower.com
619-725-8853

