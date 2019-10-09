HORNE Cyber : Secures Placement on Cybersecurity 150 Companies to Watch in 2020 List

Offense-oriented security firm named to prestigious annual list of the world’s hottest pure-play cybersecurity companies

HORNE Cyber, a global leader in advanced penetration testing, cybersecurity, digital forensics and incident response, has been named one of the Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2020. The list is published by Cybersecurity Ventures, the world’s leading researcher and publisher of reports covering global cybercrime damage projections, cybersecurity spending forecasts and cybersecurity employment figures, and was announced in front of a live audience at FutureCon in Boston.

According to the report, the list acknowledges “the hottest and most innovative companies in the market focused exclusively or primarily on cybersecurity.” Selection criteria included the following: feedback from CISOs and decision makers; feedback from IT security evaluators and recommenders; venture capital raised; founder and management pedigree; published product, technology and services reviews; demos and presentations at conferences; research, reports and surveys published; and more.

“We are proud to have earned our place as one of the top cybersecurity companies to watch in the world,” said Mike Skinner, partner in charge at HORNE Cyber. “During this era of increasing threats, we thank businesses across the U.S. and internationally who have continued to trust us in protecting their most important assets. We are pleased to serve our clients while also seeking to better the tools of the industry through industry-leading innovation.”

HORNE Cyber was founded by Wesley McGrew, Kendall Blaylock and Brad Fuller as the Halberd Group in 2014. HORNE LLP., a Ridgeland, Miss.-based accounting firm, acquired the company in November 2015 as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Under its award-winning leadership, HORNE Cyber has experienced rapid expansion, opening six offices across Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C.

This year HORNE Cyber released a first-of-its-kind product, Threat Runner, which was designed to safely emulate an authentic malware infection on an organization’s network, exposing vulnerabilities in need of remediation without encrypting files and sensitive data. It was created by HORNE’s team of ethical hackers who reverse engineer some of the most damaging and costly strains of malware like WannaCry, Cerber and Satan. After a client runs Threat Runner on its system, organizations receive an interactive report with detailed findings and recommended steps for remediation. The report includes a list of compromised nodes and a network tree to visually show how far the emulated malware has spread across a network.

The release of Threat Runner and the placement on the Cybersecurity 150 list signal that HORNE Cyber is poised to continue its growth in the years to come.

About HORNE Cyber

HORNE Cyber provides offense-oriented cybersecurity services for clients in the areas of digital forensics and incident response, advanced penetration testing, strategic advisory, ERP services, regulatory compliance and IT assurance. HORNE Cyber is a wholly owned subsidiary of HORNE LLP, an accounting and advisory firm. The Threat Runner product is managed out of Nashville, Tennessee, and supported by offices across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast. HORNE Cyber is committed to not only being the best cybersecurity partner for businesses and organizations of all sizes, but to aiding the world as much as it can by innovating with products like Threat Runner that will help the greater good and shore up cyber defenses for anyone who downloads the software.

