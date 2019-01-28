Atlanta, GA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOTEL EQUITIES APPOINTED AS MANAGEMENT FIRM FOR THE WESTIN PRINCE TORONTO

The Four Diamond hotel signifies the firm’s continued growth into the full service, lifestyle and luxury segment

Today, Atlanta-based hotel owner, operator and developer, Hotel Equities (HE), announced they have been selected as the management firm for the 394-room Westin Prince Toronto . The luxury resort style hotel is located at 900 York Mills Road in North York and offers 28,000 square feet of versatile event space. The ownership group has invested in a major renovation including guest rooms and public space. The renovations are expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.

“I’m proud to announce the addition of this beautiful hotel to our portfolio,” said Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer for HE. “We [Hotel Equities] are celebrating our 30thanniversary this year and are thrilled to help kick-off the celebration with further growth into the luxury category with this four diamond resort. The landmark hotel was built to the highest standards.”

The Westin Prince, Toronto showcases luxurious accommodations in a resort-style setting. The oversized guestrooms and suites feature contemporary amenities, high speed Wi-Fi, signature Heavenly® Beds and expansive windows with views of a lush park or cityscape. The resort employs 400+ team members dedicated to exceeding guest expectations.

“Our entire team is honored to partner with and support the associates at the Westin Prince, Toronto,” said SVP of Operations for HE, Bryan DeCort. “Hotel Equities’ accelerated growth in Canada allows us to scale our best-in-class service delivery and performance results to provide immediate impact for our owners.”

The Westin Prince, Toronto offers guests two on-site restaurant options to fit their mood. The Katsura is one of Toronto’s most popular and authentic Japanese restaurants, featuring a sushi bar and private tatami rooms for a more intimate setting. Seasons at The Prince offers a more informal dining experience and provides American cuisine in a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. Stay refreshed while away from home by taking a dip in the heated outdoor pool, utilize the on-site tennis courts or exhilarate your body in the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio.

“The Hotel Equities team is professional and experienced in operating a vast range of hotel classes from select service to resort-style properties,” said Maggie Zhang, owner representative. “Their diverse and expansive portfolio of hotels throughout North America, as well as their ability to be nimble and deliver top results is impressive. The HE leadership team is devoted to ensuring their associates remain engaged through a deep-rooted culture that comes from the top. We are thrilled to partner with them to manage our asset.”

The Westin Prince, Toronto is a haven amid a vibrant urban landscape and offers guests a location in close proximity to the city’s exciting attractions, such as the Ontario Science Centre , the Toronto Zoo , Canada's Wonderland and CN Tower .





About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating 110+ hotels throughout North America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .





