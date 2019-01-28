Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HOTEL EQUITIES APPOINTED AS MANAGEMENT FIRM FOR THE WESTIN PRINCE TORONTO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 04:01am EST

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOTEL EQUITIES APPOINTED AS MANAGEMENT FIRM FOR THE WESTIN PRINCE TORONTO
The Four Diamond hotel signifies the firm’s continued growth into the full service, lifestyle and luxury segment

Westin Prince Toronto
The Westin Prince Toronto


Today, Atlanta-based hotel owner, operator and developer, Hotel Equities (HE), announced they have been selected as the management firm for the 394-room Westin Prince Toronto. The luxury resort style hotel is located at 900 York Mills Road in North York and offers 28,000 square feet of versatile event space. The ownership group has invested in a major renovation including guest rooms and public space. The renovations are expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.

“I’m proud to announce the addition of this beautiful hotel to our portfolio,” said Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer for HE. “We [Hotel Equities] are celebrating our 30thanniversary this year and are thrilled to help kick-off the celebration with further growth into the luxury category with this four diamond resort. The landmark hotel was built to the highest standards.”

The Westin Prince, Toronto showcases luxurious accommodations in a resort-style setting. The oversized guestrooms and suites feature contemporary amenities, high speed Wi-Fi, signature Heavenly® Beds and expansive windows with views of a lush park or cityscape. The resort employs 400+ team members dedicated to exceeding guest expectations.

“Our entire team is honored to partner with and support the associates at the Westin Prince, Toronto,” said SVP of Operations for HE, Bryan DeCort. “Hotel Equities’ accelerated growth in Canada allows us to scale our best-in-class service delivery and performance results to provide immediate impact for our owners.”

The Westin Prince, Toronto offers guests two on-site restaurant options to fit their mood. The Katsura is one of Toronto’s most popular and authentic Japanese restaurants, featuring a sushi bar and private tatami rooms for a more intimate setting. Seasons at The Prince offers a more informal dining experience and provides American cuisine in a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. Stay refreshed while away from home by taking a dip in the heated outdoor pool, utilize the on-site tennis courts or exhilarate your body in the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio.

“The Hotel Equities team is professional and experienced in operating a vast range of hotel classes from select service to resort-style properties,” said Maggie Zhang, owner representative. “Their diverse and expansive portfolio of hotels throughout North America, as well as their ability to be nimble and deliver top results is impressive. The HE leadership team is devoted to ensuring their associates remain engaged through a deep-rooted culture that comes from the top. We are thrilled to partner with them to manage our asset.”

The Westin Prince, Toronto is a haven amid a vibrant urban landscape and offers guests a location in close proximity to the city’s exciting attractions, such as the Ontario Science Centre, the Toronto ZooCanada's Wonderland and CN Tower.


About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating 110+ hotels throughout North America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.


Attachment 

Sommer Shiver, Director of Communications, Hotel Equities, 678.578.4444, x 19
Brad Rahinsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hotel Equities, 678.578.4444, x 22
Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer, Hotel Equities, 678.578.4444, x 23

FINAL HE Logo_stacked_color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:33aRusal shares soar, aluminum falls as U.S. lifts sanctions
RE
04:33aUNITED RUSAL : Rusal shares soar, aluminium falls as U.S. lifts sanctions
RE
04:32aLONDON, UK, JANUARY 28 2019 : Impellam elevates Simon Blockley to CEO of workforce solutions provider Guidant Global to further drive strategic growth
AQ
04:31aDana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
GL
04:29aKONAMI : Amusement to Attend the Japan Amusement Expo 2019 Also Hosting Finals of Official Esports Tournament, the KONAMI Arcade Championship!
PU
04:29aRPC : Form 8.3 - RPC Plc
PU
04:29aMERCK : Elects Board Members
DJ
04:28aMEIKLES : Shares in Zimbabwe's Meikles being put on auction
AQ
04:25aVEONEER : 's JV Zenuity Gets Approval for Hands-off Self-driving Tests on Public Roads in Sweden
PR
04:25aExploration of the Fossilik Intrusion Keel Structure for High Tenor Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Sulphide Mineralization
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
2VALE : VALE : Over 300 remain missing, 40 killed after dam collapses in Brazil
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 4 2019
4CRRC CORP LTD : Alstom, Siemens confirm new merger concessions in rail antitrust tussle
5Oil falls on increased U.S. rig count, China industrial slowdown

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.