HOTEL announces the signing of Hyatt Regency Insurgentes Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, S.A.B. Of C.V. (BMV: HOTEL) ("HOTEL" or "the Company"), one of the leading companies in the hotel industry in Mexico, announces the signing of a second franchise agreement with Hyatt for Hyatt Regency Insurgentes Mexico City which is expected to open in Q2 2020. This Grand Tourism category hotel will have 250 rooms and will be located on Insurgentes Avenue in the south of the city, in front of the World Trade Center and the Polyforum Siqueiros in a mixed-use real estate complex, that will also include a gourmet experience area, retail area, residential area and parking.



This is the second franchise agreement that HOTEL signs with Hyatt after the recently announced Hyatt Centric Campestre Leon and the second Hyatt Regency hotel to open in Mexico City. The company is evaluating other possible future projects with Hyatt.

About HOTEL

The company is a leading company in the Mexican hotel industry, focused on acquisitions, use conversions, development and operation of its own hotels as well as third party-owned hotels. The Company focuses on strategic hotel location and quality, a unique hotel management model, strict expense control and the proprietary Krystal® brand as well as other international brands. As of year-end 2017, the Company employed over 3,200 people and generated revenues of Ps. 1,581 million. For more information, please visit gsf-hotels.com

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Legal Note on Forward Looking Statements:

The information provided in this report contains certain forward-looking statements and information related HOTEL and its subsidiaries which are based in the understanding of its managers, as well as in assumptions and information currently available for the Company. Such statements reflect the current view of Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe in regard to future events subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Several features may cause that the results, performance or current achievements of the Company may differ materially with respect to future results, performance or attainments of Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe that may be included, expressly or implied within such statements in regard to the future, including among others, alterations in the economic general conditions and/or politics, governmental and commercial changes globally or within the countries in which the Company has any business interests, changes in the interests rates and inflation, exchange rates volatility, changes in the demand and regulations of the products marketed by the Company, changes in the price of raw materials and other goods, changes in the business strategies and several other features. If one or more these of risks or uncertainties are materialized, or if the assumptions used result to be incorrect, the real results may materially differ from those described herein as anticipated, believed, expected or envisioned. Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

