HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES NEW ORDER FROM CONSTRUCTION FIRM SUFFOLK

02/08/2019 | 02:31am EST

Stockholm, Sweden, February 8, 2019 – Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that it has received a new order from Suffolk, US based construction firm and existing customer of Hoylu. The order will be delivered in Q1 2019 and represents a deal value of SEK 740,000 in product and software revenue and presents ongoing opportunities to expand within the organization.

Hoylu’s solutions and software offer new and exciting ways to learn and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create connected workspaces that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB
Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CET on February 8, 2019.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
