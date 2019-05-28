Log in
HP Collaborates with Deep Instinct to Roll Out AI-Powered Malware Protection for Next Generation HP EliteBook and ZBook PCs

05/28/2019 | 02:01am EDT

HP Sure Sense leverages advanced deep learning capabilities for zero-time cyber threat prevention

To provide customers with the best in next-generation cybersecurity protection, HP is working with Deep Instinct, the first company to apply an end-to-end deep learning framework purpose-built for cybersecurity, to launch HP Sure Sense to enable zero-time threat prevention against the most advanced cyber threats. Rolling out on HP’s latest EliteBook and HP ZBook devices, HP Sure Sense is a standalone, self-managed solution that works on or offline, offering a simple, streamlined user-experience.

With more than 350,000 new, increasingly complex malware varieties being discovered daily, HP required a new line of cybersecurity defense powerful enough to protect customers against rapidly evolving threats, with minimal impact to system performance. Through the power of autonomous AI and deep learning, HP Sure Sense quickly combats progressively sophisticated cyber threats without requiring an army of security experts.

By leveraging Deep Instinct’s deep learning-based threat prevention engine, HP Sure Sense provides real-time detection and prevention – coupled with anti-ransomware, behavioral protection. Earning high detection rates of known and unknown malware (>99.9 percent), while maintaining a low false positive rate, HP Sure Sense AI pre-execution solution is capable of scanning any file type while predicting and preventing known or unknown threats before damage occurs.

“We believe every PC decision is a security decision and the addition of HP Sure Sense to our hardware-enforced security stack reinforces our commitment to providing customers with the most secure and manageable PCs,” said Andy Rhodes, Global Head Commercial Personal Systems, HP Inc. “By teaming up with Deep Instinct on the development of HP Sure Sense, we are providing end users with a powerful solution that confidently predicts and prevents security threats both today and in the future.”

Deep Instinct leverages deep learning’s predictive capabilities to create a threat prevention platform and network, across all endpoints, servers, mobile devices and operation systems (Windows, macOS, Android™, iOS and Chrome OS™) to guard against zero-day threats and APT attacks with superb accuracy. Deep Instinct was recently recognized in SE Labs’ independent threat prevention evaluation test labs report for achieving a 100 percent prevention rate and zero false-positives – when detecting and blocking known and unknown threats, including file-based and file-less attacks.

“Working with HP to guard and secure their new advanced laptops is testament to Deep Instinct’s deep learning capabilities,” said Guy Caspi, CEO and co-founder of Deep Instinct. “We are proud to join forces with HP to deliver superb technology and protection to enterprises on a global scale. This is only the first step in what will be a long and strategic partnership with HP.”

HP Sure Sense will be available on the new HP EliteBook 800 G6 series, as well as the HP ZBook 14u and HP ZBook 15u. For more information on SE Lab’s evaluation report is available for download here.

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct is the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity. Deep learning is inspired by the brain’s ability to learn. Once a brain learns to identify an object, its identification becomes second nature. Similarly, as Deep Instinct’s artificial deep neural network brain learns to prevent any type of cyber threat, its prediction capabilities become instinctive. As a result, any kind of malware, known and new, first-seen malware, zero-days, ransomware and APT attacks from any kind are predicted and prevented in zero-time with unmatched accuracy and speed anywhere in the enterprise – Network, EPP, Mobile – enabling a multi layered protection. To learn more, visit: http://www.deepinstinct.com


© Business Wire 2019
