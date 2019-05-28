HP Collaborates with Deep Instinct to Roll Out AI-Powered Malware Protection for Next Generation HP EliteBook and ZBook PCs

To provide customers with the best in next-generation cybersecurity
protection, HP is working with Deep
Instinct, the first company to apply an end-to-end deep learning
framework purpose-built for cybersecurity, to launch HP
Sure Sense to enable zero-time threat prevention against the most
advanced cyber threats. Rolling out on HP’s
latest EliteBook and HP ZBook devices, HP Sure Sense is a
standalone, self-managed solution that works on or offline, offering a
simple, streamlined user-experience.
With more than 350,000 new, increasingly complex malware varieties being
discovered daily, HP required a new line of cybersecurity defense
powerful enough to protect customers against rapidly evolving threats,
with minimal impact to system performance. Through the power of
autonomous AI and deep learning, HP Sure Sense quickly combats
progressively sophisticated cyber threats without requiring an army of
security experts.
By leveraging Deep Instinct’s deep learning-based threat prevention
engine, HP Sure Sense provides real-time detection and prevention –
coupled with anti-ransomware, behavioral protection. Earning high
detection rates of known and unknown malware (>99.9 percent), while
maintaining a low false positive rate, HP Sure Sense AI pre-execution
solution is capable of scanning any file type while predicting and
preventing known or unknown threats before damage occurs.
“We believe every PC decision is a security decision and the addition of
HP Sure Sense to our hardware-enforced security stack reinforces our
commitment to providing customers with the most secure and manageable
PCs,” said Andy Rhodes, Global Head Commercial Personal Systems, HP Inc.
“By teaming up with Deep Instinct on the development of HP Sure Sense,
we are providing end users with a powerful solution that confidently
predicts and prevents security threats both today and in the future.”
Deep Instinct leverages deep learning’s predictive capabilities to
create a threat prevention platform and network, across all endpoints,
servers, mobile devices and operation systems (Windows, macOS, Android™,
iOS and Chrome OS™) to guard against zero-day threats and APT attacks
with superb accuracy. Deep Instinct was recently recognized in SE Labs’ independent
threat prevention evaluation test labs report
for achieving a 100 percent prevention rate and zero false-positives –
when detecting and blocking known and unknown threats, including
file-based and file-less attacks.
“Working with HP to guard and secure their new advanced laptops is
testament to Deep Instinct’s deep learning capabilities,” said Guy
Caspi, CEO and co-founder of Deep Instinct. “We are proud to join forces
with HP to deliver superb technology and protection to enterprises on a
global scale. This is only the first step in what will be a long and
strategic partnership with HP.”
HP Sure Sense will be available on the new HP EliteBook 800 G6 series,
as well as the HP ZBook 14u and HP ZBook 15u. For more information on SE
Lab’s evaluation report is available for download here.
About Deep Instinct
Deep Instinct is the first company to apply deep learning to
cybersecurity. Deep learning is inspired by the brain’s ability to
learn. Once a brain learns to identify an object, its identification
becomes second nature. Similarly, as Deep Instinct’s artificial deep
neural network brain learns to prevent any type of cyber threat, its
prediction capabilities become instinctive. As a result, any kind of
malware, known and new, first-seen malware, zero-days, ransomware and
APT attacks from any kind are predicted and prevented in zero-time with
unmatched accuracy and speed anywhere in the enterprise – Network, EPP,
Mobile – enabling a multi layered protection. To learn more, visit: http://www.deepinstinct.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005040/en/