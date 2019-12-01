HP Cyber Monday 2019 Deals (Laptop, Desktop & Monitors): HP Pavilion, OMEN, Spectre x360, ENVY & Chromebook Deals Listed by Deal Tomato

In search of the best Cyber Monday HP desktop, tablet and laptop deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Deal Tomato have reviewed the top HP Spectre x360, ENVY, Chromebook, ultrabook and OMEN and Pavilion gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.
Best HP deals:
Save up to 63% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on Spectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more
Save up to 60% on a wide range of HP laptops, PCs, monitors & printers at Walmart
Save up to $400 on the top-rated HP Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com
Save up to $700 on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops - at Walmart
Save up to $550 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com - including discounts on top-rated high-performance HP Omen laptops and desktops
Save up to $600 on HP Omen & Pavilion gaming PCs and laptops - at Walmart
Save up to $750 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring many versions like the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2
Save up to 40% on HP Chromebooks - check the latest deals on HP Chromebook 11, 14 & X360 at Walmart
Save up to 43% on HP Chromebooks at HP.com
Save up to 40% on HP monitors at HP.com
Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and printers at Amazon - find deals on popular laptop ranges including Spectre x360, Envy, Chromebook and pavilion laptops as well as the top-rated Omen gaming computer series
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Laptops have many varieties in the market nowadays. HP, one of the leading tech companies in the US, produces ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops and tablets, and other traditional laptops. HP Spectre x360 and HP ENVY both offer portability for the user. These laptops have powerful processors that can be utilized for everyday business and leisure use. The HP Pavilion is heavier in weight compared to the Spectre x360 and ENVY, but it can also be installed with fast processors. Gamers opt for gaming desktops partnered with UHD, 4K, or 8K monitors to have the full immersive experience, but the HP OMEN gaming laptop desktop-grade features in its compact design.
Do retailers still offer discounts on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday gets its name from the focus on online sales and discounts on electronics items during the final days of the Black Friday sales period.
Amazon tops the list of Cyber Monday revenues by retailer, accruing 72% of total online sales made during Cyber Monday 2018.
