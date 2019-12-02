HP Envy, Spectre X360 & Omen Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Listed by Retail Egg

We’re listing the top HP Cyber Monday deals for 2019, featuring savings on HP ultrabooks, OMEN & Pavilion gaming laptops & more HP devices

In search of the best Cyber Monday HP desktop, tablet and laptop deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Retail Egg have reviewed the top HP Spectre x360, ENVY, Chromebook, ultrabook and OMEN and Pavilion gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best HP deals:

Laptops have many varieties in the market nowadays. HP, one of the leading tech companies in the US, produces ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops and tablets, and other traditional laptops. HP Spectre x360 and HP ENVY both offer portability for the user. These laptops have powerful processors that can be utilized for everyday business and leisure use. The HP Pavilion is heavier in weight compared to the Spectre x360 and ENVY, but it can also be installed with fast processors. Gamers opt for gaming desktops partnered with UHD, 4K, or 8K monitors to have the full immersive experience, but the HP OMEN gaming laptop desktop-grade features in its compact design.

Do retailers still offer discounts on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday gets its name from the focus on online sales and discounts on electronics items during the final days of the Black Friday sales period.

Amazon tops the list of Cyber Monday revenues by retailer, accruing 72% of total online sales made during Cyber Monday 2018.

