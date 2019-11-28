Log in
HP Laptop Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of HP Spectre x360, Pavilion & Omen Savings Shared by Retail Egg

11/28/2019 | 03:11pm EST

Our experts round-up the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday HP desktop, laptop & tablet deals of 2019

The best HP deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Retail Egg. Links to the top HP Chromebook, Ultrabook, laptop, gaming desktop & monitor deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best HP laptop deals:

Best HP Omen gaming deals:

Best HP Chromebook deals:

More HP deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A wide variety of choices for HP laptops are available in the market. The Spectre x360 is for those who want a laptop that can convert to a tablet. The HP Omen is best for gamers who prefer a strong processor performance which is comparable to gaming desktops. For those who do business, they can choose the HP Envy, a laptop with a battery life of up to 19 hours. The HP Chromebooks provide sleekness in style and convenience as they run on the fast Chrome OS. General-purpose laptops like the HP Pavilion and the HP Ultrabook are also available.

According to eMarketer, last year’s Black Friday sale generated 132 million visits to Walmart’s website. Walmart successfully combined online shopping with in-store visits by offering attractive click-and-collect options during the shopping holiday.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
