HP Laptop & PC Black Friday Deals of 2019: The Best HP ENVY, Spectre x360 & OMEN Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post

11/26/2019 | 12:41pm EST

The Consumer Post reviews the best HP deals for Black Friday 2019. Save on HP OMEN gaming desktops & laptops, Pavilion, Ultrabooks & other HP devices

Looking for the best HP Black Friday 2019 deals? Money-saving experts at The Consumer Post have identified the top Black Friday HP Ultrabooks, Chromebooks, Spectre x360, OMEN, Pavilion & ENVY laptops & desktops deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Best HP deals:

Black Friday sales are time-limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The HP brand has long been recognized for developing innovative desktop and laptop computing technology. The HP Spectre x360 showcases their latest technology in an ultrabook. Those who want a 2-in-1 laptop but have a limited budget can get the HP Pavilion x360 instead. The HP Chromebook x360 14 is for those who prefer the Chrome OS. The HP ENVY x2 is detachable and can be used as a standalone tablet. The HP OMEN X is the best choice for gaming as it carries a discrete GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card.

What kind of price drops are there on Black Friday? Every year, retailers nationwide offer time-limited deals during Black Friday. The Balance, a personal finance website, reports that retailers give on average a 20 percent in-store discount on products while online shoppers save an average of 24 percent.

In recent years, more shoppers have been moving away from brick-and-mortar stores and towards online purchases. According to CNBC, the total revenue from online sales during Black Friday reached $6.22 billion in 2018, which is 23.6% more than the preceding year.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
