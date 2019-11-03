Log in
HP Laptop, PC & Monitor Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Early HP Omen, Envy & Spectre x360 Deals Compared by Spending Lab

11/03/2019 | 10:28am EST

A review of the best early HP Chromebook, laptop, desktop, monitor & gaming Black Friday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top HP Spectre x360, Envy, Omen & Pavilion sales

What are the best HP laptop, PC & monitor Black Friday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Spending Lab track HP computer prices and have rounded up the best early HP Spectre, Envy, Omen & Pavilion deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best HP deals:

Best Computing deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

HP covers all fronts with their laptop and desktop lines of products. With 8GB RAM and an Intel Core i7 chip, the HP Omen 17 is currently one of the best gaming laptops on the market. For a more lightweight option, there’s the HP Spectre x360 with 13.3-inch Full HD display and up to 2TB of storage. The HP Pavilion x360 and HP Envy x360 are also noteworthy as they run on Windows 10 and easily convertible to tent, stand or tablet mode. The HP Chromebook 14 may not be an ultrabook but is well-balanced with a reliable keyboard and trackpad.

Will Walmart and Amazon make their Black Friday deals available for longer than a day? Black Friday is taking place on the 29th November this year whilst Cyber Monday arrives 3 days later on the 2nd December.

Amazon pre-empts their annual Black Friday sales with a “Countdown to Black Friday” promotion, releasing discounted products throughout early November. Once Black Friday Deals Week starts, new deals appear on the site every hour, lasting until Cyber Monday the week after. Consumers can also start their holiday shopping at Walmart earlier than in previous years. Walmart launches their Early Deals Drop on October 25 with special offers on a wide variety of products. Online shoppers are typically able to enjoy Walmart’s Black Friday sale from November 27th. On the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, in-store deals are normally made available at thousands of Walmart stores across the US.

Most Black Friday promotions run for five days, from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Unlike other major retailers, Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals usually last for an entire week, giving shoppers a fresh round of deals while extending older ones.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
