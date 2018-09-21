HP and Spikes Asia Announce Finalists of 'Young Spikes Design Competition'

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2018 / Ten teams of young creatives will vie for the prestigious Young Spikes Design Competition Award at Spikes Asia 2018, a three-day festival of creativity held between 26-28 September 2018.

The competition garnered 123 submissions - the most of any Young Spikes competition - from executives aged 30 and under across the Asia Pacific and Japan. Given the level of response, HP expanded the number of finalists from the original three teams to 10. All will go on to compete in the Festival grand finale.

Finalists of the Young Spikes Design Competition will receive a brief on 26 September onsite at the Festival. They will then be given 24 hours to create a campaign for a global brand with the possibility of it being brought to life. Submissions will be printed using HP's digital presses at the Graphics Solutions Business Center of Excellence in Tuas, Singapore, and presented for judging.

"The number and quality of entries submitted for this competition exceeded our expectations," said Joe Pullos, Festival Director, Spikes Asia. "The Young Spikes competition is designed to identify and nurture up and coming young talent in the APAC advertising community. This year, the design competition set out to challenge the community. The responses we received demonstrate how emerging marketers understand the versatility of digital printing and how to connect with their audiences through the effective combination of online and offline experiences."

The first-round brief presented three issues stemming from Rapid Urbanization ? transportation, cultural preservation and urban decay. Participants were asked to select one of these issues, consider how it affects their city and create a local awareness-building campaign. Shortlisted campaigns range from the creation of a city-wide museum to smart food packaging. The resulting submissions demonstrated how print can solve modern day challenges through meaningful engagement. They were scored against four criteria ? insight, strategic idea and creative use of print, effectiveness, and design and execution ? by an eight-member jury consisting of top creative agency leads and brand marketers.

"The marketplace today is more cluttered than ever," said Puneet Chadha, Director, Marketing, Graphics Solutions Business, Asia Pacific & Japan, HP Inc. "Brands need to find new ways to engage with their customers by leveraging more than one channel, message or medium. These young creative talents have shown the breadth of what digital printing can do. Their submissions put insights at the core and outline how print can be used to create and increase targeted engagement. By working closely with the creative ecosystem, we are reinventing the possibilities of what can be printed, how it can be printed and where it can be printed."

With Spikes Asia, HP aims to inspire and harness the energy of young creatives in the region. It also seeks to showcase tools and technology that can enable an entire creative journey, from ideation to production. At the Festival, HP will offer Young Spikes competition participants the use of its Z by HP range, including the HP Zbook Studio x360, workstations and displays. This will give them the power and versatility to reinvent their creative possibilities.

A summary of the winning submissions can be found in alphabetical order below.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

About Spikes Asia

The Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity celebrating and inspiring Asia-Pacific creativity in advertising.

Building on 30 years of the illustrious Spikes Awards, the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity is the result of a collaboration between theorganisers of Cannes Lions and Haymarket, publishers of Campaign Asia Pacific. The Festival provides the region's growing creative and advertising industry with a platform to network and exchange ideas, bringing together some of the finest creative thinkers from across the region and around the world. Spikes Asia, attended by over 1,800 delegates in 2016, offers an inspirational programme of seminars, tech talks and forums, focusing on creativity and learning, exhibitions of creative work from Asia-Pacific, networking events in the evening and the Spikes Asia award show.

The Spikes Awards, judged by leading international and regional creatives, honour the best creative work in the categories of Film, Print & Publishing, Outdoor, Radio, Digital, Integrated, Direct, Promo & Activation, Media, Print & Outdoor Craft, Film Craft, Digital Craft, Design, Mobile, PR, Entertainment, Healthcare, Creative Effectiveness, Music and Innovation.

Incorporating Tangrams Effectiveness@Spikes brings 15 years of celebrating Effectiveness and Strategy under one roof. The Tangrams celebrate the latest thinking in marketing effectiveness and showcase the very best examples of effective brand building from Asia Pacific. The Tangrams awardshonour clients and their agencies for marketing strategies that deliver solid results to transform businesses and brands in categories for Effectiveness, Digital Strategy, Media Strategy, Data & Analytics and e-commerce.

