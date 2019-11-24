Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

HP reiterates its rejection of Xerox's offer to buy the company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 07:15pm EST
The company logo for Xerox is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

HP Inc reiterated on Sunday its rejection of Xerox Corp's $33.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for the company, adding that the proposal "significantly undervalues HP."

The personal computer maker said last Sunday it rebuffed Xerox's offer, and that it was open to exploring its own bid for the U.S. printer maker. Xerox had offered HP shareholders $22 per share, involving $17 in cash and 0.137 Xerox share for each HP share, according to a Nov. 5 letter.

"We reiterate that we reject Xerox's proposal as it significantly undervalues HP," HP said in a letter to Xerox made public on Sunday.

"There continues to be uncertainty regarding Xerox's ability to raise the cash portion of the proposed consideration and concerns regarding the prudence of the resulting outsized debt burden on the value of the combined company's stock even if the financing were obtained," the letter added.

HP also said it was concerned that Xerox's exit from Fujifilm's joint venture earlier this month left a "sizeable strategic hole in Xerox's portfolio".

Xerox threatened on Thursday to take its $33.5 billion buyout bid for HP hostile, if the company did not agree to a "friendly" discussion and open its books before Monday.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HP INC. 1.48% 19.94 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.96% 39.06 Delayed Quote.97.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27pDollar boosted by trade progress signs, Brexit promise lifts sterling
RE
07:40pAsia shares bounce, hope for best on U.S.-China trade
RE
07:18pCONSUMER ENGAGEMENT DRIVES SYDNEY GAS NETWORK CHARGES DRAFT DECISION : Aer
PU
07:18pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : Powerdirect adopts the AER's Sustainable Payment Plans Framework
PU
07:15pHP reiterates its rejection of Xerox's offer to buy the company
RE
07:15pNo 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
RE
06:39pHP reiterates its rejection of Xerox's offer to buy the company
RE
06:27pWhat Bad News? Investors Keep Stocks Rising--Update
DJ
05:56pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Conditions may be set for Santa Claus rally
RE
05:34pSoftBank to go ahead with WeWork stock tender offer this week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMIT : CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
3BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED : BELLEVUE GOLD : Becoming a substantial holder from MQG
4PACIFIC CURRENT GROUP LIMITED : PACIFIC CURRENT : PAC provides Market Update
5CHINA ZHESHANG BANK CO., LTD : CHINA ZHESHANG BANK : COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group