HPJ, OMN, PCMI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
0
07/10/2019 | 05:59pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HPJ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Highpower’s agreement to be acquired by HPJ Parent Limited. Shareholders of Highpower will receive $4.80 in cash for each share of Highpower common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-highpower-international-inc.
OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to OMNOVA’s agreement to be acquired by Synthomer plc. Shareholders of OMNOVA will receive $10.15 in cash for each share of OMNOVA owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-omnova-solutions-inc.
PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PCMI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PCM’s agreement to be acquired by acquired by Insight Enterprises, Inc. Shareholders of PCM will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of PCM. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pcm-inc.
If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.