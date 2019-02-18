HPRA/Los Angeles Continues Its Mission To Empower And Provide Resources For Hispanic Public Relations Professionals

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association/Los Angeles (HPRA-LA) announces today its 2019 Board of Directors and leadership appointments, bringing a diverse field of PR professionals from various industries.
HPRA continues to be the leading resource for communication professionals and those seeking expertise in the Hispanic market. Members have access to first-rate programming, such as:
- Professional development
- Networking events
- Discounted membership rates for national industry conferences
- Hispanic PR Campaign of the Year Awards - ¡Bravo! Awards
- Scholarship and college outreach programs
Taking on the role of chapter president for his second consecutive year, Stephen Chavez, owner of Chavez PR based in Los Angeles, shares his focus this year will be to build local membership by offering true value and excellent programming.
"We have an all-star board with senior level executives who are bringing to the professional organization fresh ideas and resources. If you're not a member of HPRA/LA, now is the perfect time to join," said Chavez.
The 2019 HPRA/Los Angeles Board of Directors include:
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS:
President - Stephen Chavez, ChavezPR
Vice President/President Elect- Claudia Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Communications
Treasurer - Lourdes Rodriguez, Saban Community Health Clinics
Secretary - Cynthia Zavala, Mitú
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT-LARGE:
Helen Sanchez, Sanchez & Arevalo Public Relations
Denisse Montalvan, Zeno Group
Roxana Lissa, Rox United
Marco Gonzalez, Lieberman
Rudy Rubio, Latino Key Network
Nashi Nyssen, Blue Shield of California
Maricela Cueva, VPE Tradigital Communications
Rachel Matos, Blue Collective Agency
Mayola Delgado, Univision Los Angeles
COMMITTEE LEADERS:
Sasha Chavez, University of La Verne and intern at Southern California Edison
Carmen Huerta, LAGRANT Foundation
Richard Garcia, The Qualia Group
Sara Santos, Source One Digital Agency
Roxana Salcedo, The Blaine Group, Inc.
Erika Villalvazo, E! Entertainment
EmilyCabrera, BHSC Global
Mayra Rosas, Intern
For more information about HPRA/Los Angeles, please join the conversation at https://www.facebook.com/HPRALosAngeles/
