HPS Hammond Power : New Three Phase Encapsulated Transformer

01/11/2019 | 02:39pm EST

HPS is pleased to announce the availability of an improved line of three phase encapsulated transformers for industrial and harsh environments - HPS Titan® N.

HPS Titan N offers an innovative design with technological improvements. The transformer is completely encapsulated in epoxy and silica, providing excellent protection from airborne contaminants and prevents the ingress of moisture.

Enhanced electrical performance such as 10kV BIL, lower inrush current, and higher impedance, improve safety and minimize equipment damage. Improved thermal performance and a broad range of temperature classes makes this transformer adaptable for a variety of applications.

The new enclosure design offers enhancements such as front entry, removable hinged door, textured powder coating, as well as both wall and floor mount on select kVA's.

'A common question we are asked from our customers is how does your product save me money?', stated Sanela Ligata, Product Manager. 'We explain that the higher impedance design lowers inrush and short circuit currents allowing the use of less costly protective devices, reduces number of hours spent on installation and maintenance, and has a broad selection of temperature classes available, all of which result in dollar savings for the customer'.

HPS Titan N's improved electrical and thermal design also results in a more efficient product. Although not mandated by DOE 2016 or NRCan 2019, HPS Titan N meets or exceeds the current minimum efficiency level for ventilated transformers. It is also seismically qualified and O.S.H.P.D certified.

Disclaimer

HPS - Hammond Power Solutions Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 19:38:05 UTC
