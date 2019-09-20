Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HR Analytics Solutions Helped a Financial Services Firm to Improve Employee Engagement rate by 17% | Quantzig's New Success Story

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 09:58am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest HR analytics engagement for a leading financial services company. This success story investigates the factors that were affecting the workforce management system of the client and enabled them to integrate structured and unstructured datasets to draw insights on the potential of the workforce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005330/en/

Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to learn more about our portfolio of HR analytics solutions.

The digital revolution is transforming how work gets done in almost every industry. The financial services sector is no exception. In fact, many financial services firms find themselves facing challenges such as building agility into every aspect of the organisation, adopting emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and automation, reskilling and reshaping the workforce to align with future business needs.

The Business Challenge

Financial services firms face challenges in making their workforce able to quickly acquire new and necessary skills to meet changing needs. The client- a leading Swiss financial services company faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

  • Deployment of an effective process to identify high potential (HIPO) employees
  • High turnover of employee annually
  • Reduced employee efficiency and productivity

“HR analytics solutions have the potential to help organizations to institutionalize data-driven decision making and tackle complex challenges,” says an HR analytics expert from Quantzig.

Talk to our analytics experts to gain in-depth insights into fostering a future-proof financial services workforce with the help of HR analytics solutions.

The Solution Offered & Value Delivered

The financial services firm collaborated with Quantzig to automate their HR management processes by integrating structured and unstructured datasets. Our HR analytics experts adopted a comprehensive approach to help the client integrate new technologies into the workforce by incentivising employees to contribute to the organizational goals.

The HR analytics solutions empowered the client to:

  • Analyze the work experiences, and managerial connections of top performing employees
  • Gauge the drivers of the successful onboarding and retention of new hires
  • Enhance employee engagement rates by 17%

Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform and learn how our HR analytics solutions can help you reskill your workforce.

Quantzig's HR analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Identifying the factors for employee attrition
  • Visualizing internal and external employee relationship networks

HR analytics solutions can help in building agility into every aspect of the organisation. Learn more about the benefits of HR analytics solutions.

Recent Success Stories:

You might also be interested in our FREE upcoming webinar on ‘Optimizing Manufacturing Operations Using Advanced Analytics and Simulations.’ Register now! http://bit.ly/2k15DC5

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Companies play increasingly critical role in employee financial wellness
PU
03:17pEVE TROPHY* PRESENTED BY ADEME : Groupe renault...
PU
03:17pTENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Key preliminary findings of the independent forensic investigation
PU
03:17pCOME SURE : Discloseable and connected transaction - non-exercise of pre-emptive rights and the entering into of the deed of adherence
PU
03:16pAJINOMOTO : Thailand approves almost $1 billion of foreign investment amid U.S.-China tensions
RE
03:14pLITGRID : Lithuania proposes third-country electricity trade plan to Latvia, Estonia
AQ
03:14pMAZDA MOTOR : 5 die,10 injured in lone-crash accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
AQ
03:13pBANCA CARIGE : Carige shareholders approve rescue plan
RE
03:13pHBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
PR
03:13pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Millions Of Viewers Across The United States Could Be Deprived Of Local News, Sports And Entertainment Programming If AT&T/DIRECTV Do Not Reach Deal With Sinclair Broadcast Group
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
3CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Viettel and Nokia broadcast 5G in Ho Chi Minh City

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group