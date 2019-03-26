HR Festival Asia 2019 Puts Technology Innovation Center Stage

SINGAPORE and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRM Asia and its parent company LRP Media Group , a diversified media publishing powerhouse and well-respected frontrunner in the education and human resources markets, today shared new information about the upcoming HR Festival Asia 2019 conference.



HR Festival Asia





Produced by two of the world’s leading HR event organizations, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition (US) and HR Summit (Asia), HR Festival Asia 2019 will host more than 5,000 attendees plus the world’s leading thought leaders and visionaries in HR and technology. Exploring where HR, technology and the new world of work converge, the event will be held in the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on May 8 and 9, 2019.

Offering a newly designed comprehensive program, this year’s conference will bring its HR Technology track directly to the exposition floor for the first time. Surrounded by more than 120 HR technology and service providers, attendees will have multiple sessions to choose from, exploring everything from technology integration to workforce diversity. Delivering the keynote sessions will be industry analyst Josh Bersin; analyst and futurist Jason Averbook; and technology commentator John Sumser. Among the HR technology speakers are Stacey Harris, vice president, Research and Analytics for Sierra-Cedar; John Antos, vice president, Strategy and Marketing, Asia Pacific for ADP; and Mark Chan, Regional Sales Director, Asia, Cornerstone OnDemand.

Joanna Bush, Executive General Manager for HRM Asia, shared, “HR Festival Asia 2019 is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the HR technology market and the trends shaping development decisions, as well as major market disruptions introduced by startups and technology innovations. This year’s in-depth program will help attendees bridge any knowledge gaps and provide actionable information they can use to solve complex HR challenges. It’s going to be an exceptional event.”

In addition to thought leadership, the HR technology track will feature the HR Festival Asia PitchFest , giving representatives from 30 startup and emerging companies the chance to pitch innovative and disruptive solutions before a panel of practitioners, business leaders, investors and attendees. ADP, Ascender, Cambridge English Assessment, Cegos, Cornerstone, Indeed, Institute for Human Resource Professionals, Microsoft, Nalantis and SAP will sponsor the conference.

Additional information and registration for HR Festival Asia 2019 are available at http://www.hrfestivalasia.com .

About HRM Asia

HRM Asia is a multi-platform network helping to build and celebrate the professional HR community in Asia-Pacific. Across its dedicated print magazine, digital content, and world-class events, the company provides an array of thought-leading HR discussion and information to HR professionals of all ranks in Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific region.

HRM Asia is proudly owned by LRP Media Group.

About LRP Media Group

LRP Media Group, founded in 1977 by Kenneth Kahn, is an innovative media giant serving millions of business and education professionals worldwide. Specializing in education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, human resources, workers' compensation and disability, LRP produces thousands of books, pamphlets, newsletters, videos and online resources. The company also produces five industry-leading print and digital magazines for key decision-makers: District Administration, Human Resources Executive®, HRM Asia, Risk & Insurance® and University Business. Additionally, LRP annually delivers top-quality training and professional development to more than 80,000 professionals through its 13 award-winning conferences and tradeshows in China, Singapore and the United States. LRP currently employs more than 500 professionals in its Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, Singapore and Washington, D.C. offices. Headquartered in Palm Beach County since 1996, the company has more than $70 million in annual revenue. For a complete list of LRP resources, eCourses and conferences, please visit www.lrp.com .

