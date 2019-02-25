HRS : Appoints Greeley Koch to Global Marketing Executive Role

HRS,
the leading Global Hotel Solutions provider, announced the appointment
of Greeley
Koch to the position of Vice President on the company’s marketing
and content creation team. Koch will help enhance HRS’ content and
messaging to the global managed travel industry, as well as drive
agendas for the company’s growing portfolio of educational events,
especially the Corporate
Lodging Forum and HRS’ hotel sourcing and payment labs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005600/en/
Longtime Corporate Travel Executive Greeley Koch to Join HRS as Vice President of Marketing on April 1st. (Photo: Business Wire)
Koch joins HRS after six years as Executive Director of the Association
of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE), where his initiatives helped
spur a broad range of research and informational events
for corporate travel managers and industry influencers. Prior to
ACTE, Koch supported a diverse group of global corporate clients as a
prominent consultant. He also served as a travel procurement leader for
two prominent global companies (Abbott Laboratories and Bank of America)
as part of his three decades in managed travel.
“HRS’ ongoing globalization and its investment in educational programs,
from relevant research projects to staging unbiased events, presents a
great opportunity,” said Koch. “I look forward to building upon the good
work HRS has already done, and positioning it further as the thought
leader of the corporate lodging category.” Koch starts in his new role
with HRS on April 1st.
HRS' Corporate
Lodging Forum (CLF) is the world's leading event for business hotel
bookings. Since 2013, thousands of travel managers and procurement
executives on five continents have taken part in CLF. This year, CLF
events will take place in 14 countries. CLF addresses topics related to
hotel program management, meetings & groups, payment solutions and
connectivity in the travel industry.
“Greeley is the right person to take our CLF events to the next level,
and enhance the industry’s understanding of how our disruptive, holistic
approach to corporate hotel programs drives both savings and adoption,”
said Tobias
Ragge, CEO of HRS. “As technologies evolve and transparency becomes
increasingly vital for corporations, Greeley’s experience with a broad
range of companies in the global travel ecosystem will enrich our
industry engagement as we further expand our services in countries like
Australia and India.”
About HRS
HRS simplifies business travel. Corporate travel managers and business
travelers around the world trust HRS to find the best accommodation and
simplify all processes related to their business travel. In addition to
professional hotel sourcing and the negotiation of corporate rates with
hotels, HRS optimizes paperless payment of hotel accommodation and
meetings, as well as automated invoice processing. More than 3,000
multinational corporations rely on HRS Global Hotel Solutions. Customers
include global Fortune 500 companies, including Google, Siemens,
Alibaba, China Mobile and Volkswagen. HRS pursues clear goals: savings
for companies and high traveler satisfaction. Founded in Cologne in
1972, HRS today has more than 1,500 employees in more than 35 offices
worldwide - including Berlin, London, Milan, Mumbai, New York, Paris,
San Francisco, São Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and
Warsaw. Clients and business travelers benefit from HRS’ global network
combined with local market expertise. Further information at corporate.hrs.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005600/en/