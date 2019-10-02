Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

HRW Human Rights Watch : A Step Toward Protecting Civilians from Bombing and Shelling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:24pm EDT

I was confused by the horizontal strips of red tape stuck to the walls of School Number 1 in Marinka, a small city in the government-controlled area of eastern Ukraine. The principal explained that in case of attack, students should shelter with their heads below the red lines to avoid injury from a nearby explosion.

I visited the school in November 2015, amid the conflict that began in 2014 and continues today.

The dangers from explosive weapons used in populated areas were the focus of a two-day international conference that concluded today in Vienna, Austria. More than 130 countries attended to discuss how to reduce the harms caused by these weapons in towns and cities.

Experts explained that wounds from explosive weapons with large area effects, as they are known, can be especially severe for children, whose smaller and still-developing bodies are particularly vulnerable, and that children are especially difficult to treat and rehabilitate.

When the spaces that children need to be safe - homes, schools, and hospitals -­ are damaged or destroyed, there are also knock-on effects on their rights to shelter, health care, and education.

In a major development, the conference concluded with nearly universal support for developing a politically binding commitment by governments to take steps to address this problem.

Many agreed with the position of Human Rights Watch and the International Network on Explosive Weapons that the most important step would be a commitment to stop or at least avoid the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas. Austria and Ireland will now champion consultations in Geneva to draft such a declaration, with the next meeting on November 18.

All countries committed to minimizing the harm to civilians caused by bombing and shelling cities, towns, and villages should support this process as it continues in Geneva. A political declaration should address both the immediate and reverberating effects when explosive weapons are used in populated areas. It should include a commitment to assist victims in a non-discriminatory manner and facilitate humanitarian and protection measures.

The declaration should help build a community among countries committed to making progress in this area and allow them to share positive practice and experiences, so that children everywhere never have need to duck and cover in school.

Disclaimer

HRW - Human Rights Watch published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 21:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:11pEXCLUSIVE : Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs poised to lead Airbnb's listing - sources
RE
06:07pTesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
RE
05:49pHEALTH CHECK : Credit Unions
PU
05:44pFB : BHSU set to travel to Dixie State
PU
05:29pHealth Care Down, But Losses Limited By Defensive Bias
DJ
05:24pHRW HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH : A Step Toward Protecting Civilians from Bombing and Shelling
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:08pCanadian dollar falls the most in seven weeks as investors fret about growth
RE
05:02pUtilities Down As Traders Hedge On Rate Views -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC. : Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Ea..
2RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. : Riverview Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
3ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP. : Element Fleet Management Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and ..
4Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Savara Inc. – SVRA
5Viome Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150, List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group