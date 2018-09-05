Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

HRW Human Rights Watch : Nepal’s Rape Survivors Need Answers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 01:07am CEST

One person was killed and several were injured in late August as police used force to curb recent protests over the rape and killing of a child in western Nepal. The schoolgirl's body was found in a sugarcane field a day after she went missing in July.

Nepalis have long complained of police apathy in cases of sexual violence. An average of three rape cases are reported across the country every day, but the real number is likely much higher. Rape is often not reported due to social stigma.

In 2013, after the rape of a migrant worker by a policeman, Nepalis launched a movement called Occupy Baluwatar, named for the neighborhood where the prime minister's residence is located, demanding reforms to the criminal justice system. The protest lasted for more than 100 days. The government promised action, and set up a committee to look into legal reform. But there has been little progress.

In 2015, when the father of a six-year-old girl who had been brutally raped complained, the administrative officer apparently said he should have taken better care of his daughter. The child later died from her injuries.

The government of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli has a majority in parliament and the mandate to press for change. He should use it.

This means better training for police, judicial officials, and medical professionals on how to properly handle rape cases. Effective laws to protect victims and witnesses should be enacted. Confidential, toll-free helplines should be set up to support women and children. The government should expand existing services for survivors of violence and provide specialized help for those who have lived through sexual violence.

But taking rape seriously should also be part of a wider move to end discrimination against women and girls in Nepal. The government should stop denying some women their citizenship rights, implement a long-delayed plan to end child marriage, get more girls into school and keep them there, and enforce the law against menstrual segregation, when women and girls are banished to remote huts during their periods, sometimes with deadly results.

Much more needs to be done if Nepali women and girls are to feel not only safe, but also respected too.

Disclaimer

HRW - Human Rights Watch published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 23:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Africa agree to build even stronger community with shared future
PU
02:19aNFL releases statement on Kaepernick
RE
02:12aCATAALLIANCE CANADIAN ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY ALLIAN : Seeking Input for Pre Federal Election Recommendations to All Parties (Finance & CRA focus)
PU
02:07aJD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
RE
02:07aARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION : Media Advisory - Arkansas School Safety Commission School Visits and Commission Meeting
PU
02:00aFormFree’s Louann Bernstone Receives HW Insiders Award from HousingWire
SE
01:58aLATEST MARKET RESEARCH REPORT ON MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL MARKET 2023 : Analysis by Grades & Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions & Market : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Monoethylene Glycol Market by grades (polyester grade, industrial grade, antifreeze grade and low conductivity grade), applications (polyester resin, polyester fibers, antifreeze & coolants, chemical intermediates, heat transfer fluids) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia
AQ
01:53aCrisis-hit Argentina hopes for improved IMF deal this month
RE
01:52aArgentina's Dujovne hopes for IMF vote on new funding this month
RE
01:49aUnited States top, Britain second in financial activity -think-tank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
3BOMBARDIER, INC. : Air Baltic CEO says on track for A220 deliveries, as delays ease
4KELLOGG : KELLOGG : CDC reports 30 more cases of illnesses linked to Kellogg's tainted cereal
5Crisis-hit Argentina hopes for improved IMF deal this month

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.