 HSB Solomon Associates LLC Acquires the Assets of EnSys Energy

Adds Strategic Analysis and Forecasting Capabilities to its Advisory and Benchmarking Services Portfolio

HSB Solomon Associates LLC (Solomon), a leading performance improvement company for the global energy industry, today announced the acquisition of EnSys Energy’s (EnSys’) World Oil Refining Logistics and Demand (WORLD) Model® and databases. Solomon also acquired EnSys’ North American Logistics Review and Crude Flows Services, and will continue to offer these solutions to clients.

EnSys’ specialized product offerings have served the downstream petroleum industry for the last 40 years, covering crude and non-crudes supply, refining, crude and product logistics, and trade and oil markets, generating highly quantitative strategic assessments and outlooks. These analyses focus on capacity, operations, technology, economics, markets, logistics, and regulatory factors. EnSys clients have included the US DOE; US DOS; US EPA; American Petroleum Institute; OPEC Secretariat; and midstream, maritime, and major oil and technology companies worldwide.

Solomon President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Reith said, “Clients have expressed a strong desire to receive insights from Solomon that will help guide the future operation, growth, and competitiveness of their businesses. We have also received requests for energy analysis from governmental agencies around the world. EnSys’ WORLD Model and databases will immediately enhance Solomon’s strategic analysis and forecasting capabilities, and provide greater data-driven insights to our global clients.”

Solomon will use its proprietary Comparative Performance Analysis™ databases to enhance WORLD Model capabilities and insights. The combination of Solomon and EnSys databases, the WORLD Model, and Solomon’s deep consulting experience and knowledge of the energy industry will provide clients unparalleled strategic support and analysis services. This new level of capability and insight will help governments, industry associations, and companies navigate the challenging future facing the energy industry.

EnSys President Martin Tallett said, “EnSys has been acknowledged for over 30 years as leaders in the evaluation of North American and international oil markets, and refining in a global context. We focus on how supply, demand, capacity, regulatory, and logistics developments impact the future operations and economics of the industry, using a unique, integrated approach. Combining Solomon’s performance analysis capabilities and consulting experience with EnSys’ WORLD Model capability offers the energy industry best-in-class strategic energy analysis and forecasting. I look forward to working with the Solomon team to help it enable its clients’ success.”

About Solomon Associates

HSB Solomon Associates LLC (Solomon), established in 1981, has become a leading performance improvement company and trusted advisor to the global energy industry. Solomon’s benchmarking and advisory solutions help clients across the energy value chain achieve operational excellence by increasing efficiency, reliability, insight, and profitability. Solomon’s proprietary analytics uniquely transform data into insights for making better business decisions. Combined with our deep knowledge of energy industry best practices and industry experts, Solomon helps clients improve operational performance and maximize margins. Based in Dallas, TX USA, Solomon is part of HSB’s family of companies. Learn more at SolomonOnline.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005812/en/