|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
27.08.2018 / 11:02
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2018
German: http://www.about.hsbc.de/de-de/investor-relations/financial-reports
