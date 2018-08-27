Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.08.2018 / 11:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2018 German: http://www.about.hsbc.de/de-de/investor-relations/financial-reports


27.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
Königsallee 21-23
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.hsbc.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

717653  27.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=717653&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aAYO Technology moves swiftly to appoint new executive team
AQ
11:23aSPECTRUM ASA : Exercise of share options and mandatory notification of trades
AQ
11:22aAZURE MINERALS : Teck starts drilling at Alacran
PU
11:22aHSBC : and Credit Suisse assess AUB and KFH fair exchange rate
AQ
11:22aMANCHESTER UNITED : Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial excited by Zinedine Zidane to Man United rumours
AQ
11:22aPFIZER : Tafamidis Phase 3 Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-ACT) Study Results Presented as Late-Breaking Data at the ESC Congress 2018
BU
11:21aAYO Technology moves swiftly to appoint new executive team
AQ
11:20aVOLKSWAGEN : compliance monitor urges greater transparency
RE
11:20aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:20aENERSIZE OY : register subsidiary in mainland China and open new office in Shanghai
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
2METRO : METRO : faces shake-up of shareholder structure
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5CECONOMY : CECONOMY : In Talks With Potential Acquirer Of Its METRO AG Stake

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.