Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HSBC to offer some rebates, cut fees to support struggling small Hong Kong firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 12:30am EDT
Riot police officers stand outside a branch of HSBC bank as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate in Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC said on Wednesday it would offer some help for small and medium-sized companies in Hong Kong, as the city's economy struggles.

Hong Kong is on the verge of its first recession in a decade, weighed down by the prolonged U.S.-China trade war and months of anti-government protests that have spread across the territory, disrupting traffic, scaring away tourists and paralysing shopping areas.

HSBC said it would offer a six-month interest rate rebate on loans approved under official financing and loan guarantee schemes for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), subsidies for applications for the financing guarantee scheme, and reductions in transaction fees for businesses using HSBC's mobile payment service.

SMEs account for over 98% of local enterprises and around 45% of total employment, Terence Chiu, HSBC's head of commercial banking in Hong Kong, said in a statement.

"We have spent time listening to our customers and have heard their voices at this difficult time," Chiu said. The statement did not refer to the political protests directly.

The Hong Kong Retail Management Association, which represents more than 8,000 businesses, last week urged all landlords to halve rents for six months and warned if the situation continued "many retailers may have to sack staff".

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.00% 581.4 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aAROUNDTOWN : announces H1 2019 results
EQ
12:55aAROUNDTOWN : announces H1 2019 results
EQ
12:48aSubdued as traders seek clarity on Sino-U.S. trade war
RE
12:42aPurdue Pharma in discussion on $10 billion-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
RE
12:35aNEL ASA : Secured location for low-cost electrolyzer manufacturing with infrastructure allowing for more than 1 GW/year capacity
AQ
12:30aHong Kong's Cathay Pacific warns against protest outside its premises
RE
12:30aHSBC to offer some rebates, cut fees to support struggling small Hong Kong firms
RE
12:30aCannabis Science Partners With CDN Firm NHS Industries to Launch the CBIS CDN Economic Development Plan; CBIS to Use Its Relations With the Harvard International Phytomedicines and Medical Cannabis Institute and Other Leading Institutions
GL
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:07aNEL ASA : Invests in HyNet and receives purchase order for two hydrogen fueling stations in Korea
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10 billion-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
3BP PLC : BP : to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : PENTAGON IN TALKS WITH AUSTRALIA ON RARE EARTHS PLANT: official
5AXON ENTERPRISE INC : AAXN INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Axon (AAXN) For Possible Disclosure Vio..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group