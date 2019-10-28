Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

HSBC update sparks selloff in UK banks, drags FTSE 100 lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:20am EDT
Traders are seen at work at Northern Trust offices in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was dragged lower on Monday as bleak earnings update from lender HSBC sparked a selloff in financial stocks, while confusion around a likely delay to Brexit and a snap election also hurt sentiment.

The bluechips were 0.3% lower by 0851 GMT, with more than half of the losses coming from HSBC, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 <.FTMC> inched slightly higher owing to gains in the pound.

HSBC shares slumped 3.4% and were set for its worst day in eight months as its third-quarter profit missed market expectations and the bank dropped its 2020 earnings target amid ongoing macro-economic uncertainties.

The update dragged a sub-index of banks <.FTNMX8350> lower by 2.1%.

Financial companies have also had to adjust to a lower interest rate environment this year as central banks globally move to loosen monetary policies to cushion an impact from trade tensions.

To that end, markets are also keeping a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week for more support from the world's biggest central bank to aid a slowing economy.

"The external factors that worry the Federal Reserve seem to be abating currently and hence should have less impact on monetary policy trajectory and policymaker's decisions," Hussein Sayed, Chief market strategist at FXTM, said.

In addition, UK firms face a lack of clarity at home as lawmakers and Prime Minister Boris Johnson feud over how to get Brexit done.

Johnson has demanded a general election after being forced to request for another delay to the departure date, and sources have told Reuters that the European Union could agree to an extension until Jan.31 with an earlier departure also possible.

News-related moves were scarce among midcaps, but for a 11.2% plunge in Cairn Energy after the oil and gas explorer abandoned an offshore well in Mexico.

The update put the stock on course for its steepest one-day fall in nearly three years.

Aston Martin, which has plunged nearly 80% from a 2018 debut, dropped 7% with a trader pointing to rating downgrade by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi, additional reporting by Safia Infant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -6.44% 445.9 Delayed Quote.-61.16%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -3.94% 593.2 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : HSBC update sparks selloff in UK banks, drags FTSE 100 lower
RE
04:37aEUROPE : HSBC drags European shares lower; LVMH gains on merger talks
RE
12:37aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Why Would The Fed Cut Interest Rates A 3rd Time In A Row Even As Stocks Near Records? Investors May Soon Find Out
DJ
12:30aMost Southeast Asian markets steady on progress in Sino-U.S. trade pact
RE
10/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Why Would The Fed Cut Interest Rates A 3rd Time In A Row Even As Stocks Near Records? Investors May Soon Find Out
DJ
10/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise Ahead Of A Busy Week For Markets
DJ
10/27As Stocks Hover Near Highs, Past Pullbacks Worry Investors
DJ
10/26PROCTER & GAMBLE, NIKE, TESLA : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
10/25Global stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
10/25Global stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : LVMH confirms interest in acquiring luxury jeweller Tiffany
5Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group