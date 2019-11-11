Log in
HSC Fund first trading day at SIX Swiss Exchange

11/11/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media Release

HSC Fund first trading day at SIX Swiss Exchange

Zurich, 11 November 2019 - The Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) goes live at SIX Swiss Exchange today. The fund shares can be traded at SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol HSC as of today, 09:00 a.m. CET.

The real estate portfolio of the HSC Fund is designed to generate long-term value and is characterized by good location and high property quality as well as wide diversity in Swiss economic regions. The fund currently holds a real estate portfolio worth around CHF 640 million. The Fund Management company Helvetica Property expects the market value to increase to around CHF 700 million by the end of 2019, mainly as a result of further planned acquisitions.

Hans R. Holdener, CEO and Managing Partner is very pleased: "With today's listing of the HSC Fund at SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX), we have kept our promise to investors to float the fund 3 years after launching it. Our entire team is very proud of the successful development and the start at SIX today. The attractivity of the HSC Fund is strengthened by this exchange listing."

Bank J. Safra Sarasin will be market maker for the fund shares.

Important information for investors and media

Listing

SIX Swiss Exchange

Ticker symbol

HSC

Valor number

33 550 793

ISIN

CH033 550 7932

No. of fund shares

4,342,851 (all fund shares are listed)

SIX indices

SXI Real Estate Broad / SXI Real Estate Funds Broad

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Hans R. Holdener

Peter R. Vogel

CEO und Managing Partner

CFO

+ 41 43 544 70 80

+41 43 544 70 84

hrh@HelveticaProperty.com

prv@HelveticaProperty.com

All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com

About Helvetica Property Investors AG

Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients.

About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund

The Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix. Ticker Symbol HSC; Valor 33 550 793; ISIN CH0335507932




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
