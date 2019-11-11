HSC Fund first trading day at SIX Swiss Exchange

The real estate portfolio of the HSC Fund is designed to generate long-term value and is characterized by good location and high property quality as well as wide diversity in Swiss economic regions. The fund currently holds a real estate portfolio worth around CHF 640 million. The Fund Management company Helvetica Property expects the market value to increase to around CHF 700 million by the end of 2019, mainly as a result of further planned acquisitions.
Hans R. Holdener, CEO and Managing Partner is very pleased: "With today's listing of the HSC Fund at SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX), we have kept our promise to investors to float the fund 3 years after launching it. Our entire team is very proud of the successful development and the start at SIX today. The attractivity of the HSC Fund is strengthened by this exchange listing."
Bank J. Safra Sarasin will be market maker for the fund shares.
Important information for investors and media
|
Listing
|
SIX Swiss Exchange
|
Ticker symbol
|
HSC
|
Valor number
|
33 550 793
|
ISIN
|
CH033 550 7932
|
No. of fund shares
|
4,342,851 (all fund shares are listed)
|
SIX indices
|
SXI Real Estate Broad / SXI Real Estate Funds Broad
