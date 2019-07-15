Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HSEVEN : Accelerate World-Class African Startups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

HSEVEN, Africa’s largest accelerator is launching “HSEVEN DISRUPT AFRICA”, an ambitious startup acceleration program designed for entrepreneurs of the Moroccan and African diaspora. The 6-month program will provide a seed investment of €150,000 plus an eventual investment of €500,000 to €1.5 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005770/en/

HSEVEN team (Photo: AETOSWire)

HSEVEN team (Photo: AETOSWire)

HSEVEN DISRUPT AFRICA is designed to support exceptional entrepreneurs building high-impact startups, and targets seed and early stage startups with 2 to 5 founders that are eager to impact Africa through innovative services, products and business models.

The program will start with a global call for applications, followed by an international selection roadshow in New York, Montréal, San Francisco, Shanghai, Dubaï, Londres, Amsterdam, Paris, Casablanca.

The selected startups will benefit from a seed investment of €150,000 at the beginning of the program for 5 to 7% equity, then an eventual investment of €500,000 to €1.5 million at the end of the program. These investments will be granted through a partnership with the venture capital firm Azur Partners. The program will also benefit from funding of the Dutch Good Growth Fund (DGGF) and the Innov-Invest program of the Caisse Centrale de Garantie (CCG) with the support of the World Bank.

The startups will be given strategic advice and expertise, access to key networks and capital through our partners Azur Partners, Fabernovel, Strategy&, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), l’École Centrale, Amazon Web Services and the top 50 Venture Capital firms interested by Africa. They will also benefit from tailored mentoring with +350 Moroccan and international mentors. For more information, visit: www.hseven.co

The startups will be located at HSEVEN’s 12,000 ft² campus in the heart of the Marina of Casablanca. The call for applications is now open and 10 startups will be selected to take part in the program.

“We will bring the best Moroccan, African, and African-at-heart entrepreneurs from all over the world to build impactful world-class African startups,” said Amine Al-Hazzaz, Founder & CEO of HSEVEN.

About HSEVEN:

HSEVEN is the biggest Startups accelerator in Africa with a 12,000 ft² campus and an acceleration capacity of 200 startups a year. HSEVEN is building one of the strongest ecosystems on the African continent today to maximize entrepreneurs' opportunities and create world-class African startups with the ambition to:

“Accelerate the Startups that will impact Morocco and Africa’s future.”

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:14pOur Toy Stories @ Harbour City
BU
10:09pINTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : IIJ Becomes One of the First in Japan to Join Microsoft Azure Networking Managed Services Provider Program
PU
10:06pTÜV RHEINLAND : Approved as Verifying Body for Social & Labor Convergence Project (SLCP)
BU
10:06pOil Search Revises Annual Capex Target -- Update
DJ
10:01pGALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : Announcement
AQ
09:57pDOCUFORMAS, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. : Announces Results And Extension Of The Early Tender Date For The Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.250% Senior Notes Due 2022 And Related Consent Solicitation
PR
09:57pPATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
09:55pALTAIRE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Issues Voluntary Recall Of Multiple Ophthalmic Products Sold By OCuSOFT
PR
09:55pMERIDIAN ENERGY : ICCC Accelerated Electrification report
PU
09:50pCATALYST METALS : Extension of closing date for pro-rata offer of options (97.9 k)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
2AMS does not see 'sufficient basis' for continuing takeover talks with Osram
3NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC : NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : U.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plans to appeal
5Oil down for a second day as U.S Gulf of Mexico output returns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About