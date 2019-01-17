HSF Affiliates LLC : Announces Promotions Among Leadership Ranks

HSF Affiliates LLC, which operates the real estate brokerage franchise
networks Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate,
today announced changes to its leadership team to help keep the
brokerage networks on their growth tracks.
CEO Gino Blefari, newly appointed CEO of HomeServices of America – HSF
Affiliates’ parent company – was also named chairman of HSF Affiliates.
In turn, Blefari announced the following promotions:
-
Chris Stuart is now CEO of HSF Affiliates and president of Berkshire
Hathaway HomeServices.
-
Michael Jalbert is now executive vice president for Global Field
Operations.
-
Allan Dalton is now CEO of Real Living Real Estate. Dalton retains his
position as senior vice president, Research and Development, for HSF
Affiliates.
“We are proud to keep our real estate brokerage networks on the paths of
growth and continuous improvement,” said Blefari. “The leadership,
experience and innovation these officers bring to their new positions
will help propel our networks for years.”
Stuart joined HSF Affiliates in 2015 and assumed leadership of franchise
sales a year later. In 2017, he was named senior vice president of
Business Development and Operations and by 2018 he oversaw the daily
operations of most departments. Previously, Stuart was part of the
executive leadership team at Intero Real Estate Services in Silicon
Valley, chartered with growing and managing Intero’s franchise company
and technology strategy, among other duties.
“I am excited for this next chapter of the HSF Affiliates story and will
continue to work closely with Gino and the HSF Affiliates team to
achieve ongoing growth and innovation for Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate,” said Stuart.
Jalbert, who started at HSF Affiliates in 2017 to oversee Global
Franchise Sales, brings substantial franchising experience to his
position. He was vice chairman and partner at ERA Europe, Inc. in
Versailles, France, responsible for franchise sales. Under his direction
and in just six years, the franchisor grew from 300 offices in five
countries to 1,500 offices in 17 countries. As executive vice president
at Cendant Corporation (now Realogy), Jalbert upgraded the sales force
and delivered eight quarters of record profits.
“I couldn’t be more proud and excited to work with such an esteemed
group of leaders at HSF Affiliates,” said Jalbert. “It’s gratifying to
me to bring in new network members and work with all of our franchisees
to help them attain their goals and aspirations and unlock new
opportunities for success.”
Dalton joined Real Living Real Estate in 2017 bringing with him more
than 30 years of real estate operations, leadership and marketing
experience. He is the former president and CEO of Realtor.com, he
co-founded TownAdvisor.com, he co-owned a 32-office brokerage and has
created marketing systems for leading real estate brands.
“I’ve never been more proud, appreciative and determined as I am
regarding this new, all-important and highly prestigious calling,”
Dalton said. “My ultimate challenge has to do with increasing public
awareness of the exceptional service and skills inherent in our network
due to the remarkable level of entrepreneurship that flourishes within
Real Living. I’m so excited for the future of our network as a key
member of the HSF Affiliates franchise network family.”
About HSF Affiliates LLC
Irvine, CA-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates the Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate brokerage networks. The company
is a subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation’s largest,
full-service residential brokerage firm and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
affiliate. Visit www.hsfaffiliates.com.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Irvine, CA-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of America’s
fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 50,000 agents
and 1,400+ offices named to the brand since its launch in September
2013. The brand was recognized as “Real Estate Agency Brand of Year” and
“Most Trusted Real Estate Brand” in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend
Study; and for “Highest Satisfaction Among Repeat Home Buyers Among
National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2018 Home
Buyer/Seller Satisfaction StudySM. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.
About Real Living Real Estate
Real Living Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage
franchise company with a comprehensive and integrated suite of resources
for franchisees and their sales professionals, as well as for consumers
who work with them. Visit www.realliving.com.
