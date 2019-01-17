HSF Affiliates LLC : Announces Promotions Among Leadership Ranks

Appointments support ongoing growth and innovation at its Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate Franchise Networks

HSF Affiliates LLC, which operates the real estate brokerage franchise networks Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate, today announced changes to its leadership team to help keep the brokerage networks on their growth tracks.

CEO Gino Blefari, newly appointed CEO of HomeServices of America – HSF Affiliates’ parent company – was also named chairman of HSF Affiliates. In turn, Blefari announced the following promotions:

Chris Stuart is now CEO of HSF Affiliates and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Michael Jalbert is now executive vice president for Global Field Operations.

Allan Dalton is now CEO of Real Living Real Estate. Dalton retains his position as senior vice president, Research and Development, for HSF Affiliates.

“We are proud to keep our real estate brokerage networks on the paths of growth and continuous improvement,” said Blefari. “The leadership, experience and innovation these officers bring to their new positions will help propel our networks for years.”

Stuart joined HSF Affiliates in 2015 and assumed leadership of franchise sales a year later. In 2017, he was named senior vice president of Business Development and Operations and by 2018 he oversaw the daily operations of most departments. Previously, Stuart was part of the executive leadership team at Intero Real Estate Services in Silicon Valley, chartered with growing and managing Intero’s franchise company and technology strategy, among other duties.

“I am excited for this next chapter of the HSF Affiliates story and will continue to work closely with Gino and the HSF Affiliates team to achieve ongoing growth and innovation for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate,” said Stuart.

Jalbert, who started at HSF Affiliates in 2017 to oversee Global Franchise Sales, brings substantial franchising experience to his position. He was vice chairman and partner at ERA Europe, Inc. in Versailles, France, responsible for franchise sales. Under his direction and in just six years, the franchisor grew from 300 offices in five countries to 1,500 offices in 17 countries. As executive vice president at Cendant Corporation (now Realogy), Jalbert upgraded the sales force and delivered eight quarters of record profits.

“I couldn’t be more proud and excited to work with such an esteemed group of leaders at HSF Affiliates,” said Jalbert. “It’s gratifying to me to bring in new network members and work with all of our franchisees to help them attain their goals and aspirations and unlock new opportunities for success.”

Dalton joined Real Living Real Estate in 2017 bringing with him more than 30 years of real estate operations, leadership and marketing experience. He is the former president and CEO of Realtor.com, he co-founded TownAdvisor.com, he co-owned a 32-office brokerage and has created marketing systems for leading real estate brands.

“I’ve never been more proud, appreciative and determined as I am regarding this new, all-important and highly prestigious calling,” Dalton said. “My ultimate challenge has to do with increasing public awareness of the exceptional service and skills inherent in our network due to the remarkable level of entrepreneurship that flourishes within Real Living. I’m so excited for the future of our network as a key member of the HSF Affiliates franchise network family.”

About HSF Affiliates LLC

Irvine, CA-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate brokerage networks. The company is a subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation’s largest, full-service residential brokerage firm and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. affiliate. Visit www.hsfaffiliates.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Irvine, CA-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 50,000 agents and 1,400+ offices named to the brand since its launch in September 2013. The brand was recognized as “Real Estate Agency Brand of Year” and “Most Trusted Real Estate Brand” in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study; and for “Highest Satisfaction Among Repeat Home Buyers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction StudySM. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

About Real Living Real Estate

Real Living Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage franchise company with a comprehensive and integrated suite of resources for franchisees and their sales professionals, as well as for consumers who work with them. Visit www.realliving.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005672/en/