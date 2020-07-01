Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HSL Fund acquires five modern, fully let apartment buildings. This increases the fund volume to over CHF 123 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Press release 1 July 2020

HSL Fund acquires five modern, fully let apartment buildings. This increases the fund volume to over CHF 123 million

Zurich, 1 July 2020 - The Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund) acquires five modern apartment buildings in Erlen, Thurgau. The attractive residential properties, which are as good as new, are located within walking distance of the local railway station. They are well connected to both public and private transport.

The properties were built in 2013/2014 and are fully let. The externally determined market value is around CHF 23.5 million and the annual target rental income is CHF 0.82 million. The five properties will be acquired on 1 July 2020 and integrated into the existing HSL portfolio.

Michael Müller, CEO, says: "With the renewed acquisition of attractive, fully let residential properties, we are demonstrating that we are able to achieve qualitative growth in a demanding market environment. In the coming months, we will work intensively on acquiring further high-quality properties with an attractive risk/reward profile for the HSL Fund".

The number of rental apartments in the HSL Fund thus increases to almost 300 rental units. The annualized rental income of the HSL portfolio now totals CHF 5.5 million. Following this acquisition, the externally determined market value will reach a value of over CHF 123 million.

"The properties acquired in Erlen are practically as good as new and in impeccable condition. The apartments are convincing with their location close to nature and good accessibility. They are modern and attractive, with reasonable, affordable rents. The investment properties therefore fit perfectly into our strategy of offering attractive but affordable living space. This is another successful step in our continuous growth and the quality expansion of the HSL portfolio", says CIO Frederic Königsegg.

The fund management continues to adhere to its plans for a capital increase in the second half of 2020 in order to further diversify the portfolio according to property size, location and tenants.

Media contacts

Michael Müller

Frederic Königsegg

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Investment Officer

+41 43 544 70 80

+41 43 544 70 83

mm@Helvetica.com

fk@Helvetica.com

All press releases can be found under:

www.Helvetica.com

About Helvetica

Helvetica is a leading Real Estate Fund and Asset Management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we can provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans.
We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our Firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

Helvetica Swiss Living Fund

The HSL Fund is a Swiss real estate fund that is open exclusively to qualified investors. The HSL Fund invests in residential real estate throughout Switzerland, primarily where regional and national economic centers are easily accessible. The investment focus of the fund is on older and newer properties with stable and sustainable revenues. The investment objective is primarily to preserve the fund's long-term value and to distribute reasonable profits. The fund shares can be traded over the counter. The HSL Fund is approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA.

Ticker Symbol HSL; Valor 49527566; ISIN CH0495275668.

Helvetica Property Investors AG

Brandschenkestrasse 47

CH-8002 Zürich

T +41 43 544 70 80

Helvetica.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aSWECO PUBL : Cities need to build resilience towards increasingly common heatwaves
AQ
01:42aWIRECARD : administrator says received inbound interest for assets
RE
01:35aXLIFE SCIENCES AG : Xlife Sciences shares traded on XETRA
EQ
01:35aADESSO : takes over business operations of digital agency .dotkomm in newly established adesso experience GmbH
EQ
01:35aXPhyto Engages Knox Communications Inc. for Investor Relations Services
NE
01:34aMERCK : Receives FDA Approval for Bladder-Cancer Treatment
DJ
01:31aGC RIEBER SHIPPING : Shearwater announces new awards and releases business update
AQ
01:31aPANORO ENERGY : CEO to present at SB1 Markets webinar on 2 July 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen's Australian securities arm pleads guilty to client money offence..
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : California accuses Cisco of job discrimination based on Indian employee's caste
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5BOC AVIATION LIMITED : BOC Aviation Cancels Orders for 30 Boeing 737 MAX Jets
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group