HSL Fund acquires five modern, fully let apartment buildings. This increases the fund volume to over CHF 123 million

Zurich, 1 July 2020 - The Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund) acquires five modern apartment buildings in Erlen, Thurgau. The attractive residential properties, which are as good as new, are located within walking distance of the local railway station. They are well connected to both public and private transport.

The properties were built in 2013/2014 and are fully let. The externally determined market value is around CHF 23.5 million and the annual target rental income is CHF 0.82 million. The five properties will be acquired on 1 July 2020 and integrated into the existing HSL portfolio.

Michael Müller, CEO, says: "With the renewed acquisition of attractive, fully let residential properties, we are demonstrating that we are able to achieve qualitative growth in a demanding market environment. In the coming months, we will work intensively on acquiring further high-quality properties with an attractive risk/reward profile for the HSL Fund".

The number of rental apartments in the HSL Fund thus increases to almost 300 rental units. The annualized rental income of the HSL portfolio now totals CHF 5.5 million. Following this acquisition, the externally determined market value will reach a value of over CHF 123 million.

"The properties acquired in Erlen are practically as good as new and in impeccable condition. The apartments are convincing with their location close to nature and good accessibility. They are modern and attractive, with reasonable, affordable rents. The investment properties therefore fit perfectly into our strategy of offering attractive but affordable living space. This is another successful step in our continuous growth and the quality expansion of the HSL portfolio", says CIO Frederic Königsegg.

The fund management continues to adhere to its plans for a capital increase in the second half of 2020 in order to further diversify the portfolio according to property size, location and tenants.

